Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - Increasing hospital activity alone highly unlikely to be enough to meet NHS 18-week target
The government will more likely than not miss this NHS 18-week waiting time target.
New modelling shows meeting the NHS 18-week target by the end of this parliament will likely require historically large increases in activity alongside reductions in demand and greater prioritisation of those waiting a long time. Hence, the government will more likely than not miss this 18-week waiting time target.
A scenario under which the NHS increases treatments from the waiting list by 3.5% per year over this parliament would on its own raise the proportion of patients waiting less than 18 weeks from 59% today to 74% by mid 2029. Such activity growth would be considerably faster than the NHS managed in the pre-pandemic period, and is equivalent to increasing treatments from 18 million in 2024 to 21 million in 2029. This would deliver a big improvement to 18-week performance, but would still be far short of the Prime Minister’s commitment that the NHS constitutional standard of at least 92% will be achieved in this parliament.
This is one of the key findings based on a new simulation model of NHS waiting times that has been constructed by IFS researchers with funding from the Economic and Social Research Council. There is general agreement that the target is ambitious, but limited understanding of how likely the government is to meet it, or how it might improve its chances of doing so.
The model shows that achieving the 18-week target by increasing NHS activity alone would require annual increases in activity of around 4.9%. For comparison, treatment volumes grew by 3.8% in 2024, and by an average of 2.4% each year from 2016 to 2019. We judge sustained annual growth of nearly 5% to be highly unlikely to be achieved.
But alongside increasing treatment volumes, the government has two further ways in which it could improve waiting times:
- Demand reduction: The NHS plans to reduce the number of patients joining the waiting list. Combined with our central assumption of 3.5% treatment volume growth, a plausible restriction to demand could mean 18-week performance increases to 82% by mid 2029.
- Reprioritisation: Prioritising those with longer waiting times would also improve 18-week performance. Changes to prioritisation rules and the order in which patients are treated, combined with our central scenario of 3.5% annual treatment volume growth, could mean 18-week performance reaches 78% by mid 2029.
If the government does both of the above – deliberately aims to reduce the number joining the waiting list, and encourages hospitals to prioritise treating patients who have waited longer than 18 weeks – we estimate it could reach 86% performance against the 18-week target by mid 2029. If, in addition to this, it also increases treatment volumes by 4.5% per year (rather than 3.5%), it could deliver on its 92% 18-week target by the time of the next election. In other words, our modelling shows that the government will need to pull several policy levers at once – and hard – to stand a chance of delivering on its promise this parliament.
These other policies come with trade-offs. Reducing referrals risks some patients not getting the care that they need, and prioritisation of longer waiters comes at the cost of deprioritising patients who have more recently joined the list (many of whom may be especially sick and in need of care).
Olly Harvey-Rich, Research Economist at IFS and an author of the report, said:
‘There is widespread agreement that achieving the 18-week target within this parliament – reversing nearly a decade of worsening performance in five years – will be challenging. Our new analysis quantifies just how challenging. Increasing the number of patients treated by the NHS – whether by increasing funding or improving productivity – is highly unlikely on its own to be enough to meet the target. Meeting the target will likely require historically large increases in activity and reducing demand and prioritising reducing long waits. The latter two routes have potential negative consequences for some groups of patients. It’s by no means impossible, but we judge it unlikely, that the 18-week target will be met during this parliament.’
Can the government achieve its 18-week elective waiting time target?
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Over Half of Brits Reliant on State for Their Income21/03/2025 10:15:00
According to new analysis by the Adam Smith Institute, 52.1% of British adults are reliant on the state for their livelihood
The King's Fund - What could the shift from hospital to community mean for research and innovation in the NHS?19/03/2025 16:20:00
The Wellcome Trust recently published its vision for a research and innovation-powered NHS. The report calls for a renewed focus on research and innovation to be at the heart of the future NHS, positioning ‘research to reality’ as a ‘fourth essential shift’ that needs to sit alongside the government’s much talked-about three shifts (from analogue to digital, sickness to prevention and hospital to community).
IFG - Reforms are needed to ensure better decision making in mayoral combined authorities17/03/2025 10:15:00
Our new report "Making England's 'devolution revolution' a reality" outlines ways to reform decision making in mayoral combined authorities
Government must reform Thatcher-era industrial relations to deliver on promises, says IPPR17/03/2025 09:15:00
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is advising the government to reform the Thatcher-era approach to industrial relations by extending fair pay agreements to industries crucial to its national missions
Ideology blocks solutions to society’s biggest challenges, says IEA report14/03/2025 10:15:00
A new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs argues that ideological bias is preventing policymakers from embracing real solutions to major societal challenges, from obesity and climate change to smoking and housing.
Work Foundation - Return-to-office mandates risk disadvantaging more than a million disabled workers who mainly work from home – new study14/03/2025 09:15:00
New analysis reveals that five years on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, access to remote and hybrid work has become essential to many people who are disabled or have long-term health conditions, enabling them to stay in work.
IFS - Various indicators point to a deterioration in population mental health – likely contributing to rising disability benefit caseloads13/03/2025 16:05:00
Mental health has worsened since the pandemic. This is consistent with rising disability benefit claims for mental health.
IPPR Scotland responds to Scottish government’s scrapping of heat in buildings bill12/03/2025 16:20:00
Scrapping the heat in buildings bill is the wrong decision and puts Scotland’s climate targets even further out of reach. Without legislation there is no credible plan to deliver the massive project of retrofitting clean heat in around 2.5 million homes across Scotland to prepare them for a future without fossil fuels.
IPPR - Revealed: Nearly half of UK children with parents born abroad are in poverty10/03/2025 11:15:00
Hundreds of thousands of children in the UK from migrant families are affected by poverty and are being held back in life, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)