IFS responds to changes to DWP work capability assessments

This comes against the backdrop of large increases in caseloads and spending over recent years. Between 2019–20 and 2022–23, the number of individuals in the LCWRA group rose by 30% to more than 2.3 million (in addition, 800,000 are either waiting for assessment or have been assessed as having a less severe incapacity). The government is forecast to spend £26 billion on incapacity benefits this year, £6 billion more (in real terms) than prior to the pandemic.

The government has suggested changes to the work capability assessment, including to the mobilising, continence, and social engagement and getting about activities used to judge people’s capability. These will reduce the threshold required in order for someone to be judged as able to prepare for work (and therefore not LCWRA).

The impact of this reform on those individuals who will no longer qualify for the LCWRA group is significant. Not only will they lose out on the additional income (typically almost £400 per month) that LCWRA claimants are entitled to, they will also be required either to prepare for work or to search for a job in order to keep receiving benefits.