Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS response to announcements on teacher pay, pensions and school funding
This comment provides initial analysis of announcements in July 2026 on teacher pay, pensions and school funding.
Luke Sibieta, a Research Fellow at IFS, said:
“The government has chosen to follow the pay recommendations from the independent school teachers' pay review body. As a result, teacher salaries in England will increase by 3.5% in September 2026 and a further 3% in September 2027. To largely, but not entirely, cover the extra cost of these salary rises, the government is providing the school sector with an extra £700 million in grant funding for this financial year (2026-27) and £1.1 billion extra for 2027-28. This is being funded from within the Department for Education’s existing budget.
These increases in teacher salaries are above the most recent OBR expectations for inflation (just over 2% in 2026-27 and 2027-28), though these forecasts predate the recent war in the Middle East. The increases are also slightly above expected growth in average earnings (3% in in 2026-27 and 2% in 2027-28). At their most recent low point in 2022-23, salary levels for more experienced teachers (which is most teachers) were about 12% lower in real terms than in 2010-11. Despite above-inflation increases in recent years and from this announcement, we project that salary levels for most teachers will still be about 7% lower in real terms in 2027-28 than they were in 2010-11. Starting salaries for teachers will be about 2% higher in real terms.
Combined with other expected growth in schools’ costs, we now expect that mainstream schools' costs will grow by about 4% per year in both 2026-27 and 2027-28. Adding the additional funding announced, we expect that total mainstream school funding will grow by 3% in cash terms in 2026-27 and up to 2.5% in 2027-28. As a result, schools will need to make savings in order to cover expected cost increases over the next two years. The government is explicit about this when it says that it expects schools to cover 1 percentage point of the teacher salary rises by making efficiency savings.
Alongside these changes in teacher pay and funding, the government is announcing the results of the actuarial valuation of the teacher pension scheme. In May, changes in economic expectations for the long run meant that the government increased the rate at which it ‘discounts’ future pension costs (rising from 1.7% to 2%). This higher discount rate means public sector pension promises are less costly to make, and so lower contributions are needed to cover them.
The net result is that the employer pension contributions to the teacher pension scheme paid by schools will fall from about 28.7% of gross salary this year to 17.6% from April 2027, only just above the 16.4% rate in 2018. To compensate for the pension cost rises over the last eight years, the government has given schools about £3 billion in annual grant funding. With these costs now coming down again, the government will be withdrawing about £3 billion in annual grant funding. Whilst there are important changes in the way money flows around the system, this should all be approximately neutral from schools’ perspectives. Their costs will go down by £3 billion and their funding will go down by £3 billion. These changes to pension contributions and funding do not represent a real cut to school budgets or to individual teacher pensions.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
CSJ - “Death Day” marks new era as deaths set to overtake births in England and Wales03/07/2026 11:05:00
The start of July has marked “Death Day” as a leading think tank warns that the number of babies born in England and Wales every year will now be outpaced by deaths
King's Fund - Our response to reports that the Defence Investment Plan will draw from NHS capital budgets03/07/2026 09:05:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, responded to reports that the Defence Investment Plan will draw from NHS capital budgets
The King’s Fund responds to the government's initial response to the Ockenden Review26/06/2026 10:15:00
The King's Fund Chief Executive, Sarah Woolnough, responds to the government's initial response to the Ockenden Review
IFS - The average graduate can expect to be around £100k better off over their lifetime for going to university – but a quarter can expect to be financially worse off26/06/2026 09:15:00
Six-in-ten degrees pay for themselves for the exchequer in the long run, with the government making a loss on the rest.
IPPR - Reports of young men’s rightward shift overstated, new study finds22/06/2026 09:15:00
The widespread perception that young men are turning towards right-wing politics is not supported by the evidence, according to new research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), which finds that young men have become more progressive over the past decade while young women have moved even further left
Watering down workers’ rights won’t bring unemployment down, says IPPR19/06/2026 11:05:00
Joseph Evans, research fellow at IPPR, responded to the labour market statistics
IEA - ‘Evidence-based’ policymaking an illusion19/06/2026 10:05:00
New IEA book by Dr Christopher Snowdon exposes the illusion of ‘evidence-based’ policy making over four key policies in recent history
Work Foundation - Labour market remains in precarious position as vacancies fall to lowest level since 202119/06/2026 09:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for June 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
The King's Fund responds to Official Statistics on Corridor Care and latest performance statistics from NHSE12/06/2026 12:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, responded to the inaugural publication of Official Statistics on Corridor Care and latest performance statistics from NHS England