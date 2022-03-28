IFS spring statement analysis shows that the Conservatives are the party of pay cuts - TUC

The IFS analysis of the spring statement published recently (Thursday) shows that since taking office in 2010 the Conservatives have presided over an unprecedented period in which real pay has fallen. Their analysis shows:

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

"The IFS analysis shows that the Conservatives are the party of pay cuts.

“They have imposed real pay cuts on millions of workers year after year. Their famous ‘long-term economic plan’ led to pay falling across the economy. And this year, working people will suffer an average real pay cut of more than £500.

“Working people are desperate for a plan to get pay rising at the heart of UK economic policy.”