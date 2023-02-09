IFS - The state of the NHS

In this episode, we take a look at the state of the NHS across a range of areas.

Listen now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | ACAST | Stitcher | YouTube | Google Podcasts | RSS

With COVID, strikes, staff shortages, an enormous waiting list and an ever-ageing population (amongst other issues), the NHS is coming under greater pressure than ever.

How is the service doing at the moment? Will we see a pay settlement for nurses and other workers? And are there any reasons to hope that better days are ahead?

Joining us are Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for NHS acute, ambulance, community and mental health services, and Max Warner, IFS researcher and NHS expert.