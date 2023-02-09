Think Tanks
IFS - The state of the NHS
In this episode, we take a look at the state of the NHS across a range of areas.
With COVID, strikes, staff shortages, an enormous waiting list and an ever-ageing population (amongst other issues), the NHS is coming under greater pressure than ever.
How is the service doing at the moment? Will we see a pay settlement for nurses and other workers? And are there any reasons to hope that better days are ahead?
Joining us are Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers, a membership organisation for NHS acute, ambulance, community and mental health services, and Max Warner, IFS researcher and NHS expert.
IFS - Analysis of Scottish tax and benefit reforms09/02/2023 10:20:00
We analyse the impact of changes to devolved income tax rates and bands and benefits, and show the total impact of the changes.
Record BP profits “scandalous” says IPPR07/02/2023 16:25:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £4 billion ($4.8 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Oct-Dec), taking their total annual profits for 2022 to £23 billion ($27.7 billion).
IFS - A blueprint for a better tax treatment of pensions07/02/2023 12:20:00
How should pensions be taxed? We propose income tax and National Insurance reforms that would more evenly support pension saving.
IFS - Scottish councils may face cuts over the next two years even with 5% council tax increases07/02/2023 10:15:00
Even if Scottish councils were to increase council tax by 5% a year in each of the next two years they may face real-terms cuts to their funding.
IPPR - New polling: Overwhelming national support for scrapping ‘unliveable’ apprenticeship wages06/02/2023 14:15:00
Over three quarters of the public (78 per cent) do not think they could live on the Apprenticeship Minimum Wage, according to new polling by Opinium for the London Progression Collaboration ahead of National Apprenticeship Week.
IFS - Council and school funding03/02/2023 15:25:00
After health, funding for Scottish councils is the second largest item in the Scottish Government’s Budget.
IEA - Bank of England must avoid oversteering on interest rates, warns economist03/02/2023 14:25:00
Dr Andrew Lilico, Chairman of the Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs Commented on the Bank of England’s decision to increase interest rates to 4 per cent
IPPR responds to interest rate rise03/02/2023 12:25:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that the Bank of England has raised UK interest rates to their highest level for 14 years as it has just lifted them for the tenth time in a row, increasing them by half a percentage point to 4 per cent.