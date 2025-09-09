NCFE
IIHC: How Vietnam’s first 5-star hotel school became internationally accredited
As the first and only hotel school in Vietnam to operate within a 5-star international hotel complex, Imperial International Hospitality Management College (IIHC) delivers world-class hospitality education tailored to the evolving demands of Vietnam’s tourism industry.
By combining hands-on practical experience with academic rigour, global partnerships, and industry engagement, IIHC equips its graduates with the skills and mindset needed for long-term success in the hospitality industry.
Its flagship qualifications are co-designed by Niagara University (USA) and leading experts from 5-star hotels, with international accreditation proudly provided by NCFE.
The need for global recognition
The IIHC wanted to ensure that its training programmes received international credibility that would support both student career aspirations and the school's long-term growth strategy.
The organisation’s Chancellor, Robert Greenwood, yesterday said:
“The decision to seek awarding body accreditation stems from the desire to enhance credibility, recognition, and value for students and employers. Accreditation demonstrates IIHC’s commitment to quality education and industry standards.”
Vice Principal Huong Tran yesterday said:
“Awarding organisation accreditation will enable IIHC to achieve international recognition and a stamp of approval, thereby enhancing the value of the qualification to enable career progression in 4-5* international hotels and recognition from UK and international higher education institutions.”
A mark of excellence
IIHC gained NCFE accreditation for two Customised Qualifications: a 2-year Level 5 Advanced Diploma in Hotel Management and a 16-week International Hotel Management Programme.
Robert yesterday said:
“The IIHC qualifications have been developed to meet the specific needs of our students in Vietnam and promoted with the NCFE brand to achieve international recognition from a well-respected UK awarding body.”
By completing an NCFE accredited qualification, IIHC graduates gain a valuable edge to thrive in a competitive and evolving job market. “As a Customised Qualification, IIHC can also quickly adjust the contents to address new industry trends, technological advancements, or regulatory changes in a rapidly changing business environment.”
A mark of excellence
Gaining accreditation has reinforced IIHC’s position as a leader in hospitality education, providing a mark of excellence that resonates with both employers and academic institutions. Robert explained: “Offering an accredited qualification gives us a competitive edge over those who don’t have this recognition. It makes us more attractive to potential students and employers.”
The support provided by NCFE throughout the partnership has been key to IIHC’s successful implementation and ongoing delivery of their accredited programmes. Robert said: “There is regular communication, updates, and reminders from NCFE.”
IIHC is recognised by the Vietnam Tourism Education Association as a model institution for preparing globally competitive talent in hotel management. Its Smart Education Pathway, which allows students to study in Vietnam and finish their degrees at top international universities, further expands access to world-class education.
Michael Potts, Senior International and Devolved Nations Manager at NCFE, yesterday said:
“Our collaboration with IIHC reflects NCFE’s commitment to supporting high impact education that’s tailored to local industry needs while meeting international standards. We’re excited to grow our presence in Southeast Asia and play a role in developing skilled, future ready talent for the region’s fast growing hospitality sector.”
To learn more about how accreditation can enhance the value and recognition of training, visit our Customised Qualifications web page. For more information about NCFE’s international services, click here.
