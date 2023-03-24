IKEA UK signs legal agreement with equality watchdog to protect staff from sexual harassment

IKEA UK has entered into a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), to improve its policies and practices in relation to sexual harassment.

The intervention by Britain’s equality regulator follows a complaint about sexual harassment and assault from a former IKEA employee and relates to how the allegations were handled by IKEA UK.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission helps employers to prevent discrimination and harassment and can use its enforcement powers when alleged incidents are reported.

Under the terms of the legally binding agreement, IKEA UK has committed to reviewing the way it deals with sexual harassment and meeting its responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010. IKEA UK will:

communicate a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment to all staff

work with a specialist external law partner to support the organisation in reviewing its policies and processes relating to sexual harassment, and to improve its responses to complaints

provide training on the enhanced policies and processes, harassment and sexual harassment to Human Resources staff and all line managers

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: