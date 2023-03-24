Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
IKEA UK signs legal agreement with equality watchdog to protect staff from sexual harassment
IKEA UK has entered into a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), to improve its policies and practices in relation to sexual harassment.
The intervention by Britain’s equality regulator follows a complaint about sexual harassment and assault from a former IKEA employee and relates to how the allegations were handled by IKEA UK.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission helps employers to prevent discrimination and harassment and can use its enforcement powers when alleged incidents are reported.
Under the terms of the legally binding agreement, IKEA UK has committed to reviewing the way it deals with sexual harassment and meeting its responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010. IKEA UK will:
- communicate a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment to all staff
- work with a specialist external law partner to support the organisation in reviewing its policies and processes relating to sexual harassment, and to improve its responses to complaints
- provide training on the enhanced policies and processes, harassment and sexual harassment to Human Resources staff and all line managers
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“No matter how big or small, every employer is responsible for protecting its workforce and sexual harassment should not be tolerated.
“As Britain’s equality regulator we help employers to understand the law and we take action to prevent it from being breached. In signing this agreement, IKEA UK has taken an important step towards ensuring their staff are better protected from harassment.”
The EHRC first engaged IKEA UK in February 2022, after being made aware of an allegation of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace and reports that these allegations were not appropriately handled by management at one of their UK stores.
IKEA UK’s agreement with the EHRC is likely to last until August 2025. The EHRC will monitor IKEA’s compliance with the agreement, to ensure all actions are completed within the agreed timescales, and can use its legal powers as a regulator to enforce the action plan.
Kishwer Falkner continued:
“Employers should not assume that a low level of reporting means there is no problem with sexual harassment in the workplace, or that policies and procedures alone are enough to stop harassment from happening.
“Sexual harassment needs to be dealt with very seriously. The training and development work already completed at the store where the complaint emerged is a welcome sign of IKEA’s commitment to better practice.”
The EHRC encourages every employer to act to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. They can draw on EHRC guidance, which includes a legal explanation and practical examples of how to prevent and respond effectively to harassment.
Notes to Editors:
- For a statement from IKEA UK on the Section 23 agreement contact IKEA UK Press Office: media.lounge.uk@ikea.com or 0845 225 7126.
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission is the regulator of the Equality Act in England, Scotland and Wales. It has been awarded ‘A status’ as a National Human Rights Institution by the United Nations.
- Our job is to make Britain fairer. We do this by safeguarding and enforcing the laws that protect people’s rights to fairness, dignity and respect.
- Under the Equality Act, employers are legally responsible if an employee is sexually harassed at work by another employee and the employer has not taken all reasonable steps to prevent it from happening.
- The EHRC and IKEA UK have agreed to a Section 23 agreement under the Equality Act 2006. This commits an organisation to not breaching equality law and generally includes an action plan to address the issues which led to the suspected unlawful conduct.
- Improvements completed since at the IKEA store the complaint originated from includes training in investigations and grievance handling for the People and Culture team and line managers, as well as training on IKEA UK’s code of conduct for all employees.
- More on how we use Section 23 agreements is available from the EHRC website. Examples of previous agreements include McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s, and Network Rail.
- The UK Parliament is currently considering the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill, which would place a duty on employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.
- The EHRC is a prescribed whistleblowing organisation, so if an employee has information that their employer is breaching equality law they can report their concerns to us.
- If you think you might have been treated unfairly and want further advice, you can contact the Equality Advisory and Support Service.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/ikea-uk-signs-legal-agreement-equality-watchdog-protect-staff-sexual-harassment
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement following the announcement of the Illegal Migration Bill08/03/2023 11:20:00
It is vital that the government takes action to ensure that more lives are not lost on dangerous Channel crossings. We welcome and support the government’s pledge to establish regular, safe and legal routes for those in need of protection.
System for challenging social care decisions ‘failing those who need it’28/02/2023 13:15:00
Adults receiving social care in England and Wales are being failed if they try to challenge decisions made by local authorities, according to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog concludes monitoring of Labour Party action plan15/02/2023 14:10:00
The Labour Party has made the changes required by its agreed action plan to address breaches of the Equality Act, says Britain’s equality regulator.
McDonald’s signs a legal agreement with EHRC to protect staff from sexual harassment08/02/2023 10:25:00
McDonald’s Restaurants Limited has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in response to concerns about the handling of sexual harassment complaints made by staff in its UK restaurants.
Statement on UK Athletics' position on trans people’s participation in athletics06/02/2023 15:10:00
We are concerned that UK Athletics’ interpretation of the “sporting exemption” set out in section 195 of the Equality Act 2010 is inaccurate, in particular the interpretation of how that provision interacts with the Gender Recognition Act 2004.
EHRC response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste03/02/2023 16:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste
Human Rights watchdog warns United Nations of concerns over economic, social and cultural rights in Britain02/02/2023 15:20:00
Significant societal trends risk compromising the social, economic and cultural rights of people in England and Wales, according to a report to the United Nations from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog highlights barriers faced by those challenging social care decisions in Scotland27/01/2023 13:05:00
Some adults receiving social care in Scotland are unsure of how to challenge decisions about their care, according to new research published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday.