IKEA UK takes steps to protect staff from sexual harassment as part of agreement with EHRC
Britain’s equality regulator has concluded a legal agreement with IKEA UK, after the retailer improved its policies and practices on workplace sexual harassment.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) entered the Section 23 agreement with IKEA UK in March 2023. This regulatory action followed a complaint about sexual harassment and assault from a former IKEA employee at a UK store and related to how the allegations were handled by IKEA UK.
The EHRC can use its enforcement powers where alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination in the workplace are reported.
Under the terms of the agreement, IKEA UK committed to reviewing the way it deals with sexual harassment to better meet its responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010.
Having formally monitored delivery of the agreed action plan over the last two and a half years, the EHRC is content that IKEA UK has met the terms of the agreement and will continue to build and improve upon the ways of working implemented as part of the agreement.
Some of the actions undertaken by IKEA UK over the course of the agreement include:
- Reviewing its policies and practices relating to sexual harassment and improving its monitoring of and response to complaints.
- Providing training on these enhanced policies and processes, as well as training on harassment and sexual harassment at work for Human Resources staff and all line managers.
- Communicating a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment to all staff.
John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Whether a household name or a fledgling business, every employer has a duty to prevent sexual harassment.
“Throughout our legal agreement, IKEA UK have taken meaningful steps to improve how sexual harassment is prevented and addressed across their business. We welcome the measures put in place to ensure that their workplaces are free of sexual harassment, and their recognition that this requires continuous attention.
“Employers should not assume that a low level of complaints means there is no problem with sexual harassment in their workplace, or that policies and procedures alone are enough to stop it happening. The Worker Protection Act 2023 – which came into force during this agreement – places a proactive duty on employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
“IKEA UK’s commitment to actively monitor complaints will help them maintain safe and fair workplaces, where incidents of sexual harassment are prevented, identified and addressed in line with the law.”
Background:
- The EHRC’s job is to make Britain fairer. We do this by safeguarding and enforcing the laws that protect people’s rights to fairness, dignity and respect.
- Under the Equality Act 2010, employers are legally responsible if an employee is sexually harassed at work by another employee and the employer has not taken all reasonable steps to prevent it from happening. The Worker Protection Act 2023 imposes a proactive duty on employers, which means that employers can face liability for failing to take reasonable steps, even if there are no incidents of sexual harassment between employees.
- In September 2024 the EHRC published updated Sexual harassment and harassment at work - technical guidance for employers, as well as an updated 8-step guide for employers on sexual harassment in the work place.
- More information on how we use Section 23 agreements is available from the EHRC website. Examples of other recent legal agreements relating to sexual harassment in retail and hospitality include Lidl (announced August 2025) and McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd (announced February 2023).
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/ikea-uk-takes-steps-protect-staff-sexual-harassment-part-agreement-ehrc
