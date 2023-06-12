Ilfracome is the next stop for the England Coast Path party tour

Landmark Theatre to host a family fun day as one of a series of events to celebrate the recently renamed King Charles III England Coast Path.

Ilfracombe’s Landmark Theatre will host a family fun day later this month to celebrate some of England’s most iconic scenery along the recently renamed King Charles III England Coast Path.

The theatre will be holding the day from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 24 June. The day is free for all to enjoy and will enable everyone to connect with nature and the King Charles III England Coast Path, which also includes the popular South West Coast Path, and experience the health benefits it can bring.

You are invited to try your hand at a variety of activities including arts and crafts, guided walks, yoga, puppetry, or listen to stories about nature and the coast, as well as live music and you can learn about nature and energy at the Moths to a Flame geodesic globe.

In the lead up to this event, Natural England’s team in Devon has been working with local community groups in partnership with One Ilfracombe, the Susan Day Residential Home, local schools and the Hikmat Community Interest Company. This has included work with Coastal Swim Coaching, running free courses to encourage safe sea swimming and work with Ilfracombe Friendship and Social Group to organise walks along sections of the England Coast Path that are usually less accessible to members of the group, as well as running nature inspired inter-generational art workshops and supporting visits to the coast path for people from ethnic minority backgrounds living in the area.

There is currently 850 miles of the new national trail open, but when completed it will stretch all the way around the coast of England and will be about 2,700 miles long. It will take people through some of the finest landscapes in England, linking iconic places and heritage on the coast with less well-known areas and unlocking access to some parts of our coast for the first time.

Events are all free, and you can find out more about events in the South West at Englandcoastpath.org