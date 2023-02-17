Illegal anglers catch nothing but fines in Yorkshire and North East

Fishing without a licence has cost nine anglers over £3,000 in penalties

Fishing offenders from Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire have caught nothing but fines following a day of sentencing at Hull and Holderness Magistrates’ Court on 25th January 2023.

Nine men from Hull, Bridlington, Barnsley, Goole, Spalding and Durham have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions last year.

Maciej Bartczak of Tickton Grove, Hull was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on 7th September 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £297. The penalty includes a fine of £116, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Adam Coombes of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington also pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on 18th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £275. The penalty includes a fine of £100, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £40.

In a separate case Kyle Ghazvini, of Intake Crescent, Dodworth Barnsley, was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Bank End Fisheries, Blaxton, on 3rd August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Danny Green of Dunhill Road, Goole was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Moorfields, Goole on 21st August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Brian Johnson of Hurcletree Bank, Spalding pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Chollerford Weir, North Tyne, Hexham on 20th October 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £339, including a fine of £146, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £58.

Marcus Patrick of Alfriston Close, Bransholme, Hull was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on 6th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Lewis Smalley of Pennine Way, Bransholme, Hull, who joined Mr Patrick for a day’s fishing, was also proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on 6th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ryan Riley of Belle Terre Close, Grouville, Jersey was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Woodlands Lake, Thirsk on 7th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ryan Wood of Neil Crescent, Quarrington Hill, Durham was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Aldin Grange, Bear Park, Durham on 20th August 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Between the nine fishermen, the total cost amount to be paid was £3,569. An annual fishing licence would have cost them just £30 each or £6 for a single day fishing licence.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said:

“We hope the penalties received by these illegal anglers will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and these anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook last year. As well as cheating anglers who are legitimately enjoying the sport, fishing illegally could land a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7 across Yorkshire and the North East to check on cases of illegal fishing.

“Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, including improving habitats for fish and facilities for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage people to give fishing a go.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence currently costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is funded by income generated from rod licences sales and is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.