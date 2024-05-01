Illegal entry appeal allowed by the Crown Court

An illegal entry conviction has been quashed by Maidstone Crown Court after being referred by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Fouad Kakaei was convicted in December 2019 of entering the United Kingdom illegally, breaching immigration law. He was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Mr Kakaei applied to the CCRC in August 2021, and after a thorough review of the case, the CCRC considered the prosecution case was a misunderstanding of UK law, and had the correct legal position been applied no proceedings would have been brought against him.

The CCRC referral was on 1 December 2023, and the Crown Court quashed the conviction on 25 April 2024.

