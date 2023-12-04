Illegal entry case referred to Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred an illegal entry conviction to the Crown Court.

In December 2019 Fouad Kakaei was convicted at Medway Magistrates’ Court, Kent of entering the United Kingdom illegally, breaching immigration law. He was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

In August 2021 Mr Kakaei applied to the CCRC to review his conviction for illegal entry and after a thorough review of his case, the CCRC has decided to refer his conviction to the Crown Court.

The CCRC consider that the prosecution case in December 2019 was based on a misunderstanding of the UK law as it stood at the time of his arrival into the United Kingdom, and had the correct legal position been applied no prosecution proceedings would have been brought against him.

