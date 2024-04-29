National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Illegal firearms buyer is jailed
Illegal and potentially lethal firearms have been taken out of circulation and their owner jailed, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Dennis Early (48) recently (26 April 2024) began a prison sentence for possession of guns and bullets which he purchased from a seller in Spain.
Officers from the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit, acting on intelligence, carried out a pre-dawn strike at Early’s home in Westfield, East Sussex, in February 2022.
Officers recovered a converted pistol, seven blank-firing firearms and six unfired bullets from Early’s hallway, living room and a workshop in his back garden.
The blank-firing guns were of a kind deemed ‘readily-convertible’ – meaning they are more easily altered to fire live bullets than other types.
Such firearms are often sought by criminals, as guns originally manufactured for lethal fire are considerably more difficult to acquire. Blank-firers are nevertheless illegal to own without the appropriate authority.
The NCA’s investigation identified that Early – who did not have authority to own such a firearm – had purchased the guns online through a Spanish website, and received them in the post.
Early was arrested by officers and taken into custody, before later being charged with firearms offences.
He pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.
A judge recently sentenced Early to two years and 10 months in prison, reduced from three years and four months in light of his early plea.
Senior Investigating Officer Tracey Lake recently said:
“These firearms were all potentially lethal, and could have ruined many lives if used on UK streets.
“Gun crime is relatively low in the UK, and the NCA is working tirelessly with partners in the UK and abroad to help ensure this remains the case, and the public is protected."
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/illegal-firearms-buyer-is-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA issues urgent warning about ‘sextortion’29/04/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to hundreds of thousands of education professionals following a considerable increase in global cases of financially motivated sexual extortion – a type of online blackmail widely known as ‘sextortion’.
Cash couriers who smuggled millions in suitcases are sentenced29/04/2024 14:15:00
Six more members of a money laundering network which smuggled more than £100 million out of the UK to the UAE have been sentenced following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Four arrested in UK in joint NCA-French operation targeting alleged Vietnamese Facebook people smugglers26/04/2024 16:25:00
Four Vietnamese nationals have been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Deptford, Croydon and Leicester as part of a major joint UK-French investigation into alleged small boats people smugglers advertising crossings on Facebook.
Arrests made over deadly Channel crossing25/04/2024 16:15:00
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, as part of an investigation into a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of a number of migrants, including a child, off the French coast recently (23 April).
Dutch national faces decade behind bars for cocaine smuggle attempt25/04/2024 11:15:00
A 41-year-old man who was caught with a car boot full of cocaine at an Essex port has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Albanian people smuggler jailed over small boats crossings23/04/2024 15:15:15
An Albanian man who organised small boats crossings for migrants, including children as young as five, has been jailed after a National Crime Agency investigation.
European police chiefs call for end-to-end encryption roll out to include public protection measures22/04/2024 16:15:00
The Director General of the National Crime Agency and European Police Chiefs are calling for industry and governments to take urgent action to ensure public safety across technology platforms.
Pair jailed for attempt to smuggle migrants out of the UK22/04/2024 09:15:00
Two men who attempted to smuggle migrants from the UK to France in the back of a lorry have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: Senior leader of Merseyside gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted17/04/2024 12:10:00
A high-ranking member of an organised crime group (OCG) that trafficked heroin and cocaine has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.