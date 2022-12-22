Illegal fishing sees penalties of over £18,000 handed to offenders in Yorkshire and the North East

Fishing without a licence has netted anglers across Yorkshire and the North East some hefty fines over the last month.

Between the 57 fishermen involved, the total amount to be paid in penalties was £18,766. An annual fishing licence would have cost them just £30 each.

The figure includes fines totalling over £10,000 for fishing without a licence, with costs of £6,755 and victim surcharges of just over £2,000. All cases were heard at Humber Magistrates’ Court on the 25th and 30th November 2022.

A number of the defendants were also charged with fishing during the close season for coarse fish, which runs from the 15th March to 15th June inclusive.

The close season is in place to allow an uninterrupted spawning period and helps to protect vulnerable species. It also provides an opportunity for the Environment Agency and partners to carry out projects to further enhance habitats that are vital for improving fish stocks. An important task is monitoring spawning populations of barbel and chub, boosting understanding of populations and their habitat use.

Offenders were from a number of locations across the two regions including Middlesbrough, Bishop Auckland, Northumberland, Hull, Leeds, York and Doncaster.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said:

We’re continuing to see offenders receive significant fines for fishing illegally and, as these cases demonstrate, we will pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where laws are broken. All anglers need a valid rod licence. The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500. Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely carry out licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Around £25 million is raised annually through fishing licences. This money pays for stocking waters with half a million fish and improving rivers and fisheries for anglers and the wider environment.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, stream, drain, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence currently costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The charges

Tom Hall of Primrose Close, Annitsford, Cramlington.

On the 14th day of June 2022 at Whittle Dean Reservoir, Harlow Hill, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 14th day of June 2022 at Whittle Dean Reservoir, Harlow Hill, fished with multiple rods and lines placed such that the distance between the butts of the and rods exceeded three metres. Contrary to Byelaw 8(5) of the Environment Agency National Bylaws which came in to force on 14 March 1997 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act

On the 14th day of June 2022 at Whittle Dean Reservoir, Harlow Hill, left a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended or so that the person shall be unable at any time to take or exercise sufficient control over said rod and line Contrary to Byelaw 10 of the Environment Agency National Byelaws which came in to force on 27 May 2001 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Thomas Garland-Collins of Southfield Close, Driffield.

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Wansford Fishery, Driffield, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Wansford Fishery, Driffield, when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff / a constable / an officer of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Stuart Wightman of Maple Road, Dewsbury.

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Rosedale Fishery, Scarborough, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eeis by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Stuart Bailey of Bevin Close, Wakefield.

On the 17th day of March 2022 at Birkwood Farm Lake, Wakefield, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Ryan Coult of Grosvenor Close, Elloughton, Brough.

On the 9th day of March 2022 at Risby Park Lake, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Richard John Todd of Mellanby Crescent, Newton Aycliffe.

On the 3rd day of June 2022 at Angel Of The North Lakes, Gateshead, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 3rd day of June 2022 at Angel Of The North Lakes, Gateshead, Richard John Todd when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Regina Stankuniene of Lees Walk, Hull.

On the 15th day of March 2022 at River Hull, Beverley, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Bylaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

ADDITIONAL OFFENCE. On the 15th day of March 2022 at River Hull, Beverley, used an illegal bait in connection with fishing with rod and line. Contrary to Byelaw 5 of the Environment Agency Bylaws which were confirmed on 11th May 2001 & made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Raimonds Stulbergs of Linnaeus Street, Hull.

On the 15th day of March 2022 at River Hull, Beverley, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Peter Rough Brahman Avenue, York.

On the 15th day of March 2022 at Naburn Lock, River Ouse, York, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Paul Nelson of Water Skelgate, Ripon.

On 23rd March 2022 at 12:35 hours, at Three Lakes, Selby in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Nathan Spence of Colwyn Close, Bransholme, Hull.

On the 12th day of April 2022 at River Hull, Tickton, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 12th day of April 2022 at River Hull, Tickton, Beverley, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Mihai Hutu of Gordon Street, Hull.

On the 3rd day of April 2022 at Risby Park Lake, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Matthew Turley of the Orchard, Leven, Beverley.

At 08:22 on the 8th day of May 2022 at Fossehill Shooting Ground, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Matthew Chown of Chipchase Road, Middlesbrough.

On the 1st day of May 2022 at Bowesfield - River Tees, Stockton On Tees, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Marian-Neculai Toma of Errol Street, Middlesbrough.

On the 1st day of May 2022 at River Tees- Bowesfield - Stockton near Middlesbrough, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Bylaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

On the 1st day of May 2022 at River Tees- Bowesfield - Stockton near Middlesbrough, used an illegal bait in connection with fishing with rod and line. Contrary to Byelaw 5 of the Environment Agency Bylaws which were confirmed on 11th May 2001 & made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Lee Sheard of Cedar Road, Dewsbury.

On the 11th day of May 2022 at River Foss, York, fished for freshwater fish in the close season. Contrary to National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Bylaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Kieron White of Hardane, Hull.

On the 1st day of February 2022 at Beverley Beck, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Kevin Robinson of Mulberry Wynd, Stockton-on-Tees.

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thornaby, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Karol Skowronski of Central Grange, St Helen Auckland, Bishop Auckland.

On the 15th day of March 2022 at Bowesfield - River Tees, Stockton On Tees, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary. National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Joshua Davies of Birch Leigh, Hull.

On the 9th day of March 2022 at Risby Park Lake, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instruisent, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Joshua Allison of Tichbourne Close, Hull.

On the 9th day of March 2022 at Bakers Pond, Newport, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Jordan White of Homethorpe, Hull.

On the 8th day of April 2022 at River Hull, Kingsbridge, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Joel Kirk of St. Aidans Road, Sheffield.

On the 1st day of May 2022 at Aston Ponds, Sheffield, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

James Halliday of Bellingham Road, Scunthorpe.

On the 3rd day of November 2021 at Emmotland Ponds (Formerly Langholme Hill Lakes), Driffield, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Jakub David Matusiak of Keri Hardie Crescent, Middlesbrough.

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thomaby, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thoraby, Jakub David Matusiak when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Jak Lazenby of Valentine Close, Hull.

On the 15th day of March 2022 at River Ancholme, Brigg, Broughton, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Ian Jamfrey of Cherrytree Road, Chester Le Street.

On the 2nd day of May 2022 at Aldin Grange, Bear Park, Durham, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 2nd day of May 2022 at Aldin Grange, Bear Park, Durham, when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff / a constable / an officer of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Greg Fotheringham of Greenwood Court, Leeds.

On the 1st day of May 2022 at The Oaks Fishery, Thirsk, Sessay, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Edmundas Baksa of Mitchsm Road, Hull.

On the 12th day of December 2021 at Keyingham (Sands) Drain, Keyingham, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Darren Johnson of Cyprus Street, Hull.

On the 10th day of February 2022 at Noddle Hill Pond, Bransholme, Hull, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Christopher Springgs of Ryde Street, Hull.

On the 9th day of March 2022 at Bakers Pond, Newport, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely red and line. Contrary to Section 27(1 a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Christopher Myers of Hawthorne Close, Belton, Doncaster.

On the 29th day of December 2021 at Stainforth & Keadby Canal, Thorne, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 21st day of January 2022 at Stainforth & Keadby Canal, Thorne, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Callum Beck of Lambwath Villas, Skirlaugh, Hull.

On the 8th day of May 2022 at Fossehill Shooting Ground, Beverley, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisherles Act 1975

Billy Lee of Peel Street, Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees.

On the 1st day of May 2022 on the River Tees at Bowesfield, Stockton On Tees, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 1st day of May 2022 on the River Tees at Bowesfield, Stockton On Tees, fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Anthony James Nicholas of Melton Walk, Hemlington, Middlesbrough.

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thornaby, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thornaby, Anthony James Nicholas when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Alex Parkinson of Barmouth Close, Bransholme, Hull.

On the 20th day of March 2022 at Noddle Hill Pond, Bransholme, Hull, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Alex Edward Holder of Hayling Way, Stockton-on-Tees.

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thornaby, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 11th day of May 2022 at Hemlington Lake, Thornaby, Alex Edward Holder when fishing, failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35(3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Sergiu Mantalet of Lindum Street, Doncaster.

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Hexthorpe - River Don, Doncaster fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Bylaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Pavel Marinel-Daniel of Buttermere Avenue, Easington Lane, Houghton Le Spring.

On the 3rd day of June 2022 at Aldin Grange, Bear Park, Durham in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Paul Prince of North Street, Bridlington.