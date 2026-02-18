Illegal skin lightening products being sold in butchers and specialist food stores across the UK

Illegal skin lightening products continue to be found across the UK, with Trading Standards officers reporting their sale in an increasingly wide range of outlets, including butchers, specialist food shops and small grocery stores, as well as online.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) warns that many of these products are illegal in the UK and have been found to contain banned substances such as hydroquinone, mercury and powerful corticosteroids. These ingredients are prohibited because of the serious risks they pose to health, including skin damage, infections and pregnancy related complications.

Recent coverage by BBC Morning Live has demonstrated the dangers associated with illegal skin lightening products and spoke to consumers that have been affected by these products and the social pressures around them. Daniel from Essex described using an unlabelled skin whitening lotion as a teenager to try combat dark patches on his skin that were caused by acne, unaware that it contained hydroquinone, a substance banned in cosmetic products in the UK because of the serious health risks it poses. Ben explained that after seeing drastic results he started to use similar products on his whole body to maintain lighter skin, but this resulted in permanent skin damage which he is still dealing with the effects of today.

Arlène spoke about experiencing colourism and racism related to her skin tone from a young age, including at school, which led her to use skin lightening products containing banned and harmful ingredients without understanding the risks involved. Arlène told the programme that she was unaware the products were illegal or that they could cause long term harm.

The use of skin lightening products is influenced by complex social and personal factors, including colourism in some Black and Asian communities. Trading Standards and partner organisations stress that awareness and education are essential alongside enforcement, particularly for groups most exposed to the risks. While the impact is most pronounced among people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, the safety advice applies to all consumers. Anyone considering these products should be aware that many are illegal in the UK and pose significant health risks regardless of who uses them.

Tendy Lindsay, Former Chair of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “As a Black woman and a long-standing advocate for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, I want to be absolutely clear: the sale of illegal skin lightening products is not only dangerous, it is unlawful.

“Many of these products contain banned substances such as high levels of hydroquinone, mercury or potent corticosteroids. Under UK product safety and cosmetics legislation, these ingredients are strictly prohibited because of the serious and sometimes irreversible harm they can cause, including skin thinning, organ damage and other long term health complications.

“Trading Standards officers have clear powers to investigate, seize unsafe goods, remove them from sale and prosecute those who place non-compliant products on the market. Businesses whether large retailers or small independent shops have a legal responsibility to ensure the products they sell are safe, properly labelled and compliant with the law. A lack of awareness is not a defence.

“We are increasingly seeing these items sold in everyday local stores, sometimes without a full understanding of the risks involved. But the law is clear - Consumer Safety First.

“I am also deeply concerned about the social pressures that fuel demand for these products. Colourism and harmful beauty standards can create vulnerability, and unscrupulous traders exploit those insecurities for profit.

“Everyone deserves to feel confident in their natural skin and everyone deserves protection under the law. We urge businesses to check their supply chains carefully and seek advice from Trading Standards where needed. We also encourage consumers to report concerns. Enforcement action will be taken where necessary to protect communities from harm.”

Recent enforcement activity in London has highlighted a pattern of illegal cosmetics being sold alongside other high-risk goods, including unlicensed medicines and prohibited biocidal products. Trading Standards officers have also identified a growing market for these creams on social media platforms, where influencers are promoting products directly to consumers without proper oversight.

Trading Standards teams continue to take action against to keep the public safe from the harmful affects of these products. In South London, a beauty store was recently fined more than £30,000 for selling dangerous skin lightening products, with further cases progressing through the courts.

Consumers are advised to take simple steps to protect themselves. Cosmetic products sold legally in the UK must display ingredients in English and include the name and address of a UK based manufacturer or importer. Products that list hydroquinone, mercury or corticosteroids such as clobetasol propionate or betamethasone, or that lack clear UK labelling, should be avoided.

Consumers should:

NEVER use skin lightening products on children

NEVER buy them from unverified sellers or social media accounts and avoid buying cosmetics from online marketplaces

ALWAYS speak to a doctor or dermatologist before using any product intended to alter skin tone.

Richard Knight, CTSI Lead Officer for Cosmetics and Beauty, said: “We urge consumers in England and Wales to report any suspicious cosmetic products or if they have experienced any adverse reactions after using a product to Trading Standards immediately by calling the free Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. In Scotland, contact Consumer Advice Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or if in Northern Ireland, call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.”

Image: Illegal skin lightening products seized by Southwark Trading Standards.

More information about the dangers of illegal skin lightening products and the wider CTSI Cost of Beauty campaign can be found on the CTSI website.

