Illegal waste site in Lancashire shut down

The Environment Agency has blocked access to land in Lancashire to prevent the illegal dumping of waste.

A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from importing waste onto the site at Hey Head Farm, Rochdale Road, at Bacup.

The Restriction Order was obtained at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 April and will last six months until 27 October 2026.

Access to the land is also prohibited, subject to certain exceptions. Anyone breaching the order is committing a criminal offence.

A criminal investigation into illegal waste activity is ongoing.

John Neville, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, recently said:

We’ve taken action to block access to this site while a criminal investigation is ongoing. Illegal waste activity harms communities, damages the environment, and undermines legitimate waste businesses. Where we find evidence of illegal activity, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

The restriction order comes after the government and Environment Agency announcing a new waste crime crackdown, unveiling a sweeping package of measures targeting illegal dumping.