Environment Agency
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Illegal waste site in Ramsgate shut by Environment Agency
Environment Agency obtains a restriction order for site on Haine Industrial Estate. Court order prohibits anyone from entering the site without permission.
The Environment Agency has locked the site’s gate, placed concrete blocks to prevent access and a placed a warning notice at the entrance of Units 26 and 27 at Leigh Road, Haine Industrial Estate in Newington.
This means anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency will be committing a criminal offence, as will anyone who tampers with the lock or notice.
The Environment Agency responded to reports from the public of ‘baled’ waste, which are bags full of shredded waste, and carried out a site visit on 4th March. They then moved quickly to obtain the order to shut the site down.
Matt Higginson, Environment Manager at the Environment Agency recently said:
This order follows on from the successful Restriction Orders we obtained at Eastchurch and Minister on the Isle of Sheppey and at Hoads Wood near Ashford, and shows we will act against those who flout the law.
We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. This order has been secured following the local community’s concerns and the environmental impact of the tipping of waste at the site.
If people see or suspect illegal tipping of waste, they can report it to us on our 24/7 Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555111
Waste Crime Action Plan
Expanding the use of Restriction Orders is just one part of the new Waste Crime Action Plan that sets out a zero-tolerance approach, with action to prevent waste crime at its source by closing loopholes and equipping regulators with the tools they need to stop waste criminals.
Waste criminals across England face their toughest ever crackdown, as the government and Environment Agency unveiled a sweeping package of measures targeting illegal dumping, which includes strengthen the Environment Agency’s enforcement powers and ensuring waste criminals face the consequences of their actions.
Notes to Editors
The restriction orders are granted under the Environment Act 1995 and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.
The press release for the new Waste Crime Action Plan click here - Waste action plan And further details of the new 10 point plan is here - 10 Point Action Plan
When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check that they are registered waste carriers and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register
Premises to which this order applies is Units 26 and 27 Leigh Road, Haine Industrial Estate, Newington, Ramsgate, Kent, CT12 5EU
Media enquiries: 0800 141 2743
E-mail: Communications_SE@environment-agency.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/illegal-waste-site-in-ramsgate-shut-by-environment-agency
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