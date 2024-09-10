Environment Agency
Illegal waste site in Surrey closed down by Environment Agency
Investigators obtain court order to block access to site blighted by waste as probe to find out who dumped it continues.
The Environment Agency has blocked access to a site at Stane Street, Ockley, in Surrey, to prevent it from accepting waste.
A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site.
The restriction order was obtained at Brighton magistrates’ court to restrict access to the site at a hearing on 29 August.
The Environment Agency has now locked the site’s access gate, placing a warning notice at the entrance. Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency, or tampering with the lock or the notice will be committing a criminal offence.
While the investigation to catch those who dumped the waste continues, concrete blocks now stand in front of gates at the site.
Michael Turner, Solent and South Downs area environment manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. This order has been secured following the local community’s concerns and the environmental impact of the tipping of waste at the site.
The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders to close sites.
We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. We encourage anyone with any information about the illegal tipping of waste at this site to report it to us on 0800 807060.
While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law.
A copy of the court order banning anyone from entering the site has been placed on the front gate. It's now a criminal offence to be on the land.
Background:
The restriction order is granted under the Environment Act 1995, and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.
When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check they are registered waste carriers and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register
