Illegal working enforcement soars in drive to strengthen border security

Over 6,000 arrests and 9,000 visits carried out across the UK since the election in crackdown on illegal working.

A major surge in immigration enforcement activity across the UK has led to a 51% rise in the number of arrests since the election, as part of a Home Office drive to disable the illegal working trade in the UK.

Immigration Enforcement teams have intensified activity in towns, cities and villages to tackle those abusing the UK immigration system and exploiting vulnerable people. It forms part of the government’s efforts to crack down on organised immigration crime at every level under the Plan for Change and end the false promise of jobs used to sell spaces on small boats.

Since 5 July last year to 31 May, 9,000 visits have resulted in 6,410 arrests, marking a 48% and 51% rise respectively compared to the year before under the previous government (5 July 2023 to 31 May 2024).

Particular focus has been on tackling employers facilitating illegal working, often subjecting migrants to squalid conditions and illegal working hours below minimum wage. Restaurants, nail bars and construction sites have been among the thousands of businesses targeted.

The new measures come alongside a ramp-up of operational activity to restore control of the immigration system, including the return of nearly 30,000 people with no right to be in the UK.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said:

For too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit migrants, with people allowed to arrive and work here illegally. This will no longer be tolerated on our watch. That’s why we are ramping up our enforcement activity and introducing tougher laws to finally get a grip of our immigration and asylum system. Under our Plan for Change, we will continue to root out unscrupulous employers and disrupt illegal workers who undermine our border security.

It is a legal requirement for employers to carry out Right to Work checks and those who fail to do so face hefty penalties including fines of up to £60,000 per worker, director disqualifications and potential prison sentences of up to five years.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at Immigration Enforcement Eddy Montgomery recently said:

Our work to tackle illegal working is vital in not only bringing the guilty to account, but also in protecting vulnerable people from exploitation. I’m incredibly proud of our enforcement teams across the country for their hard work, skill and co-operation on these often challenging but highly important operations.

During one major co-ordinated operation in March, officers made 36 arrests at a construction site in Belfast’s historic Titanic Quarter. Offences ranged from breaching visa conditions to illegal entry in the UK with no permission to work.

Elsewhere, 9 arrests were made at a caravan park in Surrey last month following intelligence individuals were working illegally as delivery drivers in the gig economy.

Meanwhile, 9 people were also arrested in Bradford in March as officers intercepted a popular illegal working pick up point in Naples Street.

Ramping up illegal working enforcement activity forms a key part of the Home Office’s drive to restore order to the immigration system under the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

In many cases, individuals travelling to the UK illegally are sold a lie by smuggling gangs that they will be able to live and work freely in the UK, when in reality they often end up facing squalid living conditions, minimal pay and inhumane working hours, with the threat of arrest and removal if they are caught working illegally.

In the latest move to restore order to the asylum and immigration system, the government is also introducing tough new laws to clamp down on illegal working by extending Right to Work checks on those hiring gig economy and zero-hours workers in sectors like construction, food delivery, beauty salons and courier services.