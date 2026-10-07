Information Commissioner's Office
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I’m worried an organisation hasn’t kept my information safe, what should I do?
We are here to help you
If you’re worried that an organisation hasn’t kept your information safe, we can help.
There are different ways an organisation might not have kept your information secure. For example, the organisation could have lost it, deleted it or shared it with someone they shouldn’t have.
This guide explains how this can happen, what you can do if you’ve been affected and whether complaining to us is right for you.
If you’re supporting someone whose information has been shared, you can download and share our one-page guides.
NextWhat is a personal data breach and how will I know if I’ve been affected by one?
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/for-the-public/i-m-worried-an-organisation-hasn-t-kept-my-information-safe-what-should-i-do/
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