Immediate action to improve HMP Swaleside
Extra specialist staff, improved training for frontline officers and bolstered anti-drone measures will be deployed at HMP Swaleside as part of Government action to urgently turn the prison around.
- New specialist staff to bolster safety and security
- Anti-drone measures such as new windows and netting to clamp down on illicit items
- Ramp up of prisoner discipline hearings to tackle bad behaviour
The jail received an Urgent Notification in December, with inspectors raising concerns about high levels of violence and self-harm, the prevalence of drugs, and poor living conditions.
The Prison Service has today (14 January) published a new action plan in direct response to the notification with the aim of rapidly improving safety and standards. This includes installing new windows and netting to combat drones delivering contraband, hiring specialist search teams and dog handlers to crack down on drugs and weapons, and improved safety training for staff.
There will also be a greater focus on cleanliness with a new strategy to improve standards both inside and outside the prison, while vital maintenance and refurbishments will be completed over the coming months.
Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, said:
The Chief Inspector’s findings at HMP Swaleside were deeply concerning and clearly not acceptable. This reflects the scale of the crisis we inherited across our prison system.
I visited the prison last week and saw firsthand the efforts of hardworking staff to deliver the necessary improvements, and this action plan will support them in this vital work.
More rule-breaking prisoners will also face consequences for their actions through a ramp up of disciplinary hearings to bring order to the prison.
Today’s announcement follows wider Government action to improve safety across the prison estate, including rolling out protective body armour to frontline officers and investing £40 million to boost security and clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence behind bars.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/immediate-action-to-improve-hmp-swaleside
