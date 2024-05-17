Welsh Government
|Printable version
Immediate changes to be made to on-farm slaughter
The outcomes and recommendations from the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group’s (TAG) first meeting are announced today.
The TAG’s inaugural meeting was held on 17 April, with the priority to discuss and produce advice regarding the current on-farm slaughter of TB reactors policy.
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has accepted the Group’s recommendations in full.
Immediate changes will now be made to the on-farm slaughter policy, with the aim of reducing the numbers of cattle slaughtered on-farm in Wales.
The main reasons cattle may be slaughtered on-farm for TB control purposes are either because they are not able to travel on welfare grounds, particularly if in late pregnancy, or as a consequence of medicine withdrawal periods.
Farmers will be able to choose to delay the removal of a cow or heifer in the last 60 days of pregnancy and animals that have given birth in the previous 7 days, subject to biosecurity conditions to protect other cattle in the herd. Equally, for there to be a limited flexibility to isolate and delay removal if within a few days of the end of a medicine withdrawal period, on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, The Welsh Government, NFU Cymru, FUW and other relevant representatives from the cattle sector will set up an industry-led partnership working group which will continue to look at how on-farm slaughter for different reasons, and it’s impacts, can be minimised through co-design and delivery.
To see the direct impact of TB breakdown on farming families, The Rural Affairs Secretary recently visited Rhadyr Farm, Usk which has been impacted by a TB breakdown.
In addition to the family, the Rural Affairs Secretary met with Farming Unions and vets during the visit to get an opportunity to listen to a range of views relating to TB and on-farm slaughter.
The Cabinet Secretary, said:
We recognise the devastation a TB breakdown brings to a farming family and business.
The slaughter of cattle on-farm can be particularly distressing to those who witness it and can have a detrimental impact on farmers’ and farmworkers’ wellbeing and mental health.
Recognising the impact on farmers, their families and their businesses It is at the forefront of my mind.
I’d like to thank the TAG for working at pace to deliver these recommendations on such a sensitive subject. We can now start to work on exploring where positive changes can be made to the TB programme.
We cannot eradicate TB alone. Partnership working with farmers and vets is crucial to reaching the shared goal of a TB-free Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/immediate-changes-be-made-farm-slaughter
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government reinforces LGBTQ+ safe haven commitment17/05/2024 12:05:00
The Welsh Government is reinforcing its commitment to making Wales a ‘safe haven’ for LGBTQ+ people by providing the first in-person support service for victims and survivors of conversion practices, Social Justice Secretary Lesley Griffiths has said on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
20 million additional free school meals served up in Wales through “transformational” initiative16/05/2024 11:25:00
The First Minister has announced that over 20 million additional meals have been served since the rollout of universal free meals to all primary pupils in Wales began in September 2022.
Over £900,000 investment in digital library platform for Wales16/05/2024 10:25:00
Public libraries will share a new efficient digital library platform which will make the service more consistent and improve access to books, e-books and other library services.
‘Learning at work ‘key’ to unlocking workforce potential’ – Jeremy Miles14/05/2024 14:05:00
From apprentice to CEO – Dŵr Cymru shows what’s possible.
Rural Affairs Secretary shares new timeframe for the Sustainable Farming Scheme14/05/2024 11:05:00
A new timeframe for introducing the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been confirmed today by Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies.
Croeso i Gymru! Wales becomes first UK nation to launch metaverse experience14/05/2024 09:05:00
Wales has become the first UK nation to launch in the metaverse, giving virtual visitors from across the world a taste of what they can discover there for real.
Parc Cybi HGV facility to re-open next week13/05/2024 12:05:00
The parking facility provided by the Welsh Government in Holyhead is due to re-open today, Monday, May 13, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates has confirmed.
Launch of new legal advisory scheme for leaseholders affected by fire safety issues13/05/2024 09:15:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new leaseholder legal advisory scheme to help support leaseholders in medium and high-rise buildings affected by fire safety issues in Wales.
‘Let’s work together to get the right speeds on the right roads'10/05/2024 17:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates visited Buckley today (Friday 10 May) to listen to feedback from councillors about the local feeling around 20mph in and around the town.