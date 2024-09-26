Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Immediate measures to step up safeguards against African swine fever from Europe
The mitigation measures will help to prevent the spread of ASF across the border, protecting the pig sector worth over £8 billion to the UK economy
Immediate measures have been introduced to protect pig farmers and industry from an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.
ASF is a highly contagious and deadly disease in pigs and wild boar that can be transmitted through infected meat, but poses no risk to human health. The new safeguarding rules will help protect UK livestock by mitigating its spread across the border to the UK.
To safeguard the UK’s pig and farming industries, personal imports of pork and pork products from the EEA (European Economic Area), the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Switzerland will be banned from tomorrow (Friday 27th September), unless such products are manufactured and packaged to EU commercial standards and weigh less than a maximum of 2kg.
An outbreak of ASF could have a significant impact on the UK’s £8 billion pig industry, as well as its annual pork and pork product exports worth £600 million. It is estimated that an outbreak could cost the UK between £10 million to £100 million.
Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman said:
African swine fever is a deadly disease wreaking havoc in Europe.
These new measures will protect British pig farmers and pork products, preventing infected meat from being brought over the border and threatening our biosecurity.
The UK has never had an outbreak ASF, and commercial meat imports are routinely checked at the border to ensure infected goods do not reach UK shores.
Preventing an outbreak of ASF in the UK remains one of Defra’s key biosecurity priorities, and it keeps policy on personal meat and dairy imports under constant review, as well as works closely with devolved governments on contingency planning and preventing an incursion from infected goods.
Those found to bring pork or pork products illegally may be fined up to £5,000 in England. Products will be seized and destroyed on arrival.
Defra is investing £3.1 million to Dover Port Health Authority for 2024/25 to help Border Force tackle illegal meat imports and keep African Swine Fever out of Great Britain.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/immediate-measures-to-step-up-safeguards-against-african-swine-fever-from-europe
