Immigration Enforcement raids at the highest level in UK history

Record number of arrests and raids of illegal workers across the UK including 187 raids in Northern Ireland leading to 234 arrests.

Illegal working arrests and raids have reached the highest level in UK history thanks to relentless activity by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement teams.

Latest figures reveal the number of raids have soared by 77% in the UK since the government came into power, leading to an 83% rise in arrests (July 2024 to end of December 2025).

Over 17,400 raids were made to dodgy businesses – such as nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops - targeting those attempting to undercut honest workers and hide in plain sight.

The major uplift, which led to more than 12,300 arrests, was made possible by a £5m funding boost last year for Immigration Enforcement, to target and pursue illegal working criminality.

In Northern Ireland, 187 raids were carried out in 2025, leading to 234 arrests – a 76% and 169% rise respectively compared to 2024.

The crackdown on illegal working builds on this government’s work to restore order to the immigration system and end the lure of illegal working that gangs use to sell spaces on small boats.

The activity sits on top of the government’s wider work to remove and deport 50,000 illegal migrants from the UK – a 23% increase under this government rise.

The recent figures came after the Home Secretary set out sweeping reforms to the immigration system – making it less attractive for illegal migrants to come to the UK and easier to deport and remove those with no right to be here.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently said:

There is no place for illegal working in our communities. That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide. I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders.

Northern Ireland Secretary, Hilary Benn, recently said:

Illegal working undercuts honest businesses across Northern Ireland and fuels the criminal gangs who profit from human exploitation. This Government has increased enforcement to record levels, and the message is clear: there is no place for those flouting the law.

The new figures come as Immigration Enforcement officers across the UK are now equipped with body worn video technology.

Following the start of the launch in September last year, all teams are now benefitting from this capability which will help bolster arrests and prosecutions further.

Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Lead for Northern Ireland, Paul McHarron, recently said:

Illegal working is against the law and will not be tolerated. My teams will continue working around the clock to ensure those involved face the full force of the law.

During illegal working raids last year, officers visited a range of sectors including restaurants, construction sites and nail bars.

An immigration enforcement visit was conducted at VN Nail & Spa Salon in Belfast City Centre on 1 May. Three workers of Vietnamese nationality were arrested for illegal working. As a result, one individual was detained for removal.

On 28 June, officers visited Europa Car Wash in Bangor. Four individuals of Romanian, Ethiopian and Jordanian nationality, were arrested for illegal working, with two detained for removal from the UK as a result.

On 25 October, officers visited Beijing House in Londonderry. Three illegal workers of Chinese nationality were arrested. A Civil Penalty Referral Notice was served on the business owner. Further inquiries to establish any liability and the liable employer will now take place. The liable employer could face a substantial fine if it’s found they employed illegal workers and failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.

And through the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, the government is expanding right to work checks, so they cover the gig, casual, subcontracted and temporary worker economy, ensuring there is no hiding place for illegal workers to flout the rules.

On top of this, the Organised Immigration Crime Domestic Taskforce is bringing together law enforcement and government partners, including the National Crime Agency, National Police Chiefs Council, Border Security Command and Immigration Enforcement, to use every available tool to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal smuggling gangs operating in the UK.

Over the last 12 months, there has been a 33% surge in disruptions related to migrant smuggling - with nearly 4,000 disruptions since July 2024 – and a landmark deal with France means those who arrive on small boats are now being sent back.

To further ensure people can only work in the UK if they have permission, the government announced last year it will be introducing digital ID, which will be mandatory to prove someone’s right to work by the end of Parliament.

This will create a simpler, more consistent way for employers to check someone’s eligibility to work. The move will make it harder for illegal migrants to find work and allow the government to identify rogue business owners who are failing to conduct checks.

This work combined forms part of the government’s laser focus to secure the UK’s borders and end the false promise of work used to sell spaces on dangerous small boats.