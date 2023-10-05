Home Office
|Printable version
Immigration offender tries to escape cannabis farm before arrest
Watch the moment an immigration offender tries to escape cannabis farm before arrest.
This is the moment an immigration offender is seen running from a cannabis farm before being arrested by the Home Office.
Officers from Immigration Enforcement arrived at the property in Luton in the early hours of Tuesday 3 October to execute a warrant for the arrest of an immigration offender.
Drone footage shows the man running from the back of the property, jumping over a wall and being chased by immigration officers, before he is promptly arrested and detained.
He was found to be in possession of cannabis, suspected ecstasy pills and £10,000 in cash.
A substantial cannabis grow was discovered at the house.
The case was referred to Bedfordshire Police who were also part of the operation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/immigration-offender-tries-to-escape-cannabis-farm-before-arrest
