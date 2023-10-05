Watch the moment an immigration offender tries to escape cannabis farm before arrest.

This is the moment an immigration offender is seen running from a cannabis farm before being arrested by the Home Office.

Officers from Immigration Enforcement arrived at the property in Luton in the early hours of Tuesday 3 October to execute a warrant for the arrest of an immigration offender.

Drone footage shows the man running from the back of the property, jumping over a wall and being chased by immigration officers, before he is promptly arrested and detained.

He was found to be in possession of cannabis, suspected ecstasy pills and £10,000 in cash.

A substantial cannabis grow was discovered at the house.

The case was referred to Bedfordshire Police who were also part of the operation.