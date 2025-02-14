Scottish Government
Impact of new RSV vaccine
Report shows fewer older people hospitalised.
Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed a report showing the new RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine has led to a significant decrease in hospitalisations among older people.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal, demonstrates that vaccination resulted in a 62% reduction in RSV-related hospitalisations among the eligible 75-79 age group.
The Scottish Government invested £4.2 million via health boards in the vaccine supply. The programme began last August following expert scientific advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Mr Gray said:
“Once again we see evidence of the role which vaccinations play in preventing serious illness and keeping people out of hospital.
“We were pleased to be the first nation in the UK to introduce the new RSV vaccine in time to maximise the benefit to the more vulnerable ahead of winter. This research demonstrates just how many people avoided ending up in hospital as a result.
“RSV can be very serious for older adults, newborns and infants – potentially causing lung disease such as pneumonia.
“It is encouraging to see that by the end of November, 68% of eligible older adults had received their vaccinations and I’d urge all those eligible to come forward for their vaccine when called. It is incredibly important for older adults and pregnant women to protect their newborn babies from RSV.”
Background
RSV vaccine during pregnancy | NHS inform
RSV vaccine for adults | NHS inform
The RSV programme was in addition to winter vaccines offered, such as flu, Covid-19 and pneumococcal.
