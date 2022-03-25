Chatham House
Impact of Russia’s invasion on UK Integrated Review
EXPERT COMMENT
The Ukraine invasion has exposed UK government divisions over defence needs, but any increase in capability comes with significant impact on other priorities.
Many inside the UK’s Conservative Party are calling for an uplift to the country’s defence budget in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But unsurprisingly, leaks from Cabinet discussions indicate the Treasury is less supportive, arguing defence already enjoyed a substantial increase as part of the government’s last Spending Review.
Aside from the usual suspects – such as the heads of the Defence and Foreign Affairs Select Committees – those calling for an increase include Lord Frost, former Cabinet Office minister and close ally of Boris Johnson, and former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon. Probably of more political concern for Johnson is they also include former UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, a potential alternative prime minister.
Outside the Conservative Party, proponents for increased defence spending also include several with close links to industry as well a number of retired generals – all of them calling for an abandonment of Britain’s ‘tilt’ towards the Indo-Pacific outlined in the 2021 Integrated Review (IR), in favour of a return to the Cold War position of maintaining a large British Army presence in Germany – or possibly Poland – committed to NATO.
