Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Impact Report 2026 is published
We are proud to publish our Impact Report 2026, highlighting the pioneering work we have supported to deliver improved patient outcomes and boost our local economy.
The report also describes how our successes in the last year reflect the ambitions set out in our newly published strategy, Powering the future of health and care innovation.
The Impact Report focuses on those initiatives that have delivered a measurable impact on our communities.
They include:
- A project in Lancashire that has led to a 33 per cent reduction in high-dose opioid use
- A fuel poverty initiative that has seen a 9.8 per cent reduction in visits to GP surgeries
- £16m of investment secured by our industry team
- A ground-breaking stroke rehabilitation programme that has earned a regional rollout
- A partnership that has screened 2,600 people for heart failure in the last two years.
Health Innovation North West Coast Chair Louise Robson yesterday said:
“The work set out in our Impact Report is aligned with what the Government has called for in its Fit for the Future 10 Year Health Plan and in the Life Sciences Sector Plan, so we’re confident we are heading in the right direction.
“The projects we’ve highlighted also show that we’re already following the road map that we describe in our new strategy. The strategy outlines our five key ambitions: the Impact Report proves we are already delivering on them.”
Health Innovation North West Coast Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings yesterday said:
“Our aim is to be in the vanguard of health and care innovation in our region.
“The Impact Report proves how we have driven innovation, but we have done so in collaboration with partners from many different sectors. This is a good opportunity to thank those partners who have made sure our innovations have delivered on their promise.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Impact-Report-2026-is-published
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Shaping the future adoption of biologics in the NHS24/07/2026 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is helping the Biologics Regional Innovation and Technology Ecosystem (BRITE) programme deliver on its ambition – to create a world-leading biologics ecosystem that supports research excellence, economic growth and improved outcomes for patients.
Independent evaluation drives evidence-based decision-making16/07/2026 13:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has partnered with Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board (ICB) to deliver an independent evaluation of a digital platform that connects patients, professionals and services across neighbourhoods and systems.
Crossing boundaries to tackle antimicrobial resistance13/07/2026 13:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is a key partner in a national initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the most significant global health challenges of our age.
Broadening access to inherited lipid risk-testing: why this matters now16/06/2026 09:10:00
Innovations in genomics offer significant opportunities to better detect genetic risk factors for cardiovascular disease – and our region is well placed to lead the agenda, argues Theun van Veen, Project Manager in our cardiovascular disease team.
Report recommends steps to improve young adults' mental health services05/06/2026 15:20:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has collaborated with system partners to develop recommendations aimed at improving mental health support for young adults.
Initiative targets brain injury in childbirth29/05/2026 16:10:00
A programme to help prevent brain injury during childbirth has been firmly embedded in the North West Coast.
Double honour for heart failure team24/04/2026 12:25:00
A charity has honoured two Health Innovation North West Coast colleagues for their contribution to the improved treatment of people with heart failure.
Health Innovation North West Coast seeks new Commercial Director17/04/2026 16:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast (HINWC) is recruiting a Commercial Director, a senior executive role that will play a key part in accelerating the region’s health innovation ambitions.