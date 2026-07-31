Impact Report 2026 is published

We are proud to publish our Impact Report 2026, highlighting the pioneering work we have supported to deliver improved patient outcomes and boost our local economy.

The report also describes how our successes in the last year reflect the ambitions set out in our newly published strategy, Powering the future of health and care innovation.

The Impact Report focuses on those initiatives that have delivered a measurable impact on our communities.

They include:

A project in Lancashire that has led to a 33 per cent reduction in high-dose opioid use

A fuel poverty initiative that has seen a 9.8 per cent reduction in visits to GP surgeries

£16m of investment secured by our industry team

A ground-breaking stroke rehabilitation programme that has earned a regional rollout

A partnership that has screened 2,600 people for heart failure in the last two years.

Health Innovation North West Coast Chair Louise Robson yesterday said:

“The work set out in our Impact Report is aligned with what the Government has called for in its Fit for the Future 10 Year Health Plan and in the Life Sciences Sector Plan, so we’re confident we are heading in the right direction. “The projects we’ve highlighted also show that we’re already following the road map that we describe in our new strategy. The strategy outlines our five key ambitions: the Impact Report proves we are already delivering on them.”

Health Innovation North West Coast Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings yesterday said:

“Our aim is to be in the vanguard of health and care innovation in our region. “The Impact Report proves how we have driven innovation, but we have done so in collaboration with partners from many different sectors. This is a good opportunity to thank those partners who have made sure our innovations have delivered on their promise.”

Click here for the full press release