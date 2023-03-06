Met Office
Impactful snow and cold this week
A major change in the weather is underway for the UK, as cold air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and low temperatures for many.
Warnings for snow and ice have been issued with the initial focus of the most impactful snow in northeastern areas of the UK, as well as some Northern Ireland and southern and central areas of England and Wales.
Further warnings are likely to be issued throughout the week.
In excess of 20cm of snow could accumulate over high ground in Scotland and more than 5cm is likely to accumulate even to lower levels in the northeast of the UK.
While Northern Ireland will initially escape large accumulations of snow, 2cm could settle in some spots on Monday night, most likely over higher ground and over northern parts of Northern Ireland.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said:
“Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, as the UK comes under the influence of an arctic maritime airmass as cold air moves in from the north.
“Snow is already falling in parts of the north where some travel disruption likely, as well as a chance of some rural communities being cut off. Snow showers will continue through today and Tuesday here, and Northern Ireland will also be subject to some snow showers, especially over high ground.
“Ice will provide an additional hazard for many with overnight low temperatures well below 0°C for many. Further south wintry hazards will develop with parts of England and Wales affected by icy patches and snow in places tonight and likely further snow in parts of the south early Wednesday.”
