Impacting learners’ lives through short courses at Bournemouth and Poole College

Bournemouth and Poole College is the largest provider of further education (FE) and apprenticeships in their area. Their core focus is developing the work skills of their students so that they are ready to start or progress in their chosen careers.

Their dedicated staff are committed to achieving the very best outcomes for their students and believe that their people are essential for delivering an excellent student experience and making a positive impact in their community. They prioritise inclusion, diversity, and empowerment, creating a vibrant and rewarding environment for both staff and learners.

Bournemouth and Poole College offers a diverse range of NCFE qualifications, including Dementia Care, Mental Health, Safeguarding, Autism, Business Administration, Customer Service and Team Leading, and many more across various subject areas and levels.

Short course success

The Bournemouth and Poole College adult cohort consists of over 1,300 adult learners who have accessed NCFE Adult Education Budget (AEB) funded courses in the 23-24 academic year. Learners at the college select their online courses for various reasons, including career advancement, personal development, and supporting the wellbeing of themselves and others.

We spoke to James Sewell, Online Adult Courses Programme Leader at Bournemouth and Poole College, who recently said:

“We chose to work with NCFE due to our longstanding relationship built over 15-20 years. NCFE's reputation for high-quality qualifications, accreditation, and extensive range of offerings perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering excellence. “Their support and resources have been invaluable in enriching our educational programs.”

Impacting learners’ lives

On the impact that these qualifications have on learners’ lives, James recently explained:

“The impact of NCFE qualifications on our learners has been profound. We see how these qualifications have empowered individuals, expanded their knowledge, and enhanced their professional capabilities, ultimately benefiting both themselves and their communities.”

Ian is one of the college’s learners who undertook the Level 2 Qualification in Understanding Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health Advocacy. He recently recently said:

“I enjoyed all of it! I did find it challenging as it's the first course of learning I've done in many years. However, the tutor was very helpful and understanding. “I did this course to look into mental ill health for my own interest, but now my employees are interested in getting more on board in the future. The tutor’s support was excellent – thank you.”

Providing pathways to progress

Following the study of NCFE qualifications at the college, learners have progressed onto other related topics or moved from Level 2 to Level 3 courses, opening doors to further opportunities and personal growth.

Another adult learner, Rebecca, undertook the Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skill and went on to complete the Level 2 Award in an Introduction to Neuroscience in Early Years. Rebecca recently commented:

“I thoroughly enjoyed the online course, as it was enriching to be able to relate this exciting topic into a wider context and apply knowledge that I previously had to the wider picture. It was a challenging course, but I think that this was what made it so much more enjoyable. “I have been able to share this new knowledge with colleagues, which has enhanced my confidence in care planning for our service users. “One aspect of the course that particularly interested me was its relevance to my work with adults with special educational needs. The course explored the impact of trauma and highlighted the importance of considering individual backgrounds and experiences in educational and support settings. I have been able to share this new knowledge with colleagues, which has enhanced my confidence in care planning for our service users.”

Speaking of the support that her tutor was able to provide her, Rebecca expanded: “My course tutor was fabulous! Her positivity and understanding created a supportive learning environment that was invaluable throughout.”

Working with NCFE

When asked about the support that the college received from NCFE in delivering these short courses, James recently explained:

“Our partnership with NCFE has been instrumental in fulfilling our mission of transforming lives through education. Together, we continue to empower learners, enrich communities, and create a brighter future for all. “We wholeheartedly recommend NCFE qualifications to others – from seamless processes to rigorous quality assurance and comprehensive support, NCFE represents excellence in education. Their qualifications are recognised and respected, offering learners pathways to success while enhancing the reputation and credibility of educational institutions like ours.”

To learn more about the variety of short courses available for your adult learners, visit our dedicated short courses webpage.