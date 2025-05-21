POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Impacts of birthrate decline
This POSTnote considers the potential impacts of birthrate decline, including on the workforce and the provision of public services.
Documents to download
https://doi.org/10.58248/PN745
- In 2023, the total fertility rate in England and Wales was 1.44 children per woman, the lowest on record. Because of declining fertility rates, and other factors such as people living longer, the UK has an ageing population.
- Population changes can affect the number of people requiring services, and the number of people available to provide services, including in health and social care. They can also affect the number of younger and older people in the workforce.
- Workforce changes may affect the economy, businesses and individual workers. Wider potential implications of birthrate decline may include effects on living standards, the provision of informal care, and the environment.
- Some commentators suggest immigration can contribute to short-term increases in the total fertility rate. Some contend migration alone is not likely to play a significant role in alleviating pressures of an ageing population.
- The global fertility rate has been declining almost continuously over the past 50 years. Some countries have implemented policies to improve family/work balance, which may support having and raising children. Evidence on the effectiveness of policies which seek to raise fertility is limited and contested.
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0745/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Virtual wards and hospital at home29/04/2025 16:05:00
Virtual wards aim to provide hospital level healthcare in patients' homes. What are the opportunities and risks for patients, carers and the NHS?
Quantum computing, sensing and communications24/04/2025 12:05:00
News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?
Consumer wearable devices and disease prevention22/04/2025 12:15:00
Research has linked wearable devices with the prevention, detection and mitigation of disease. What are the public health benefits and what are the risks?
Quantum computing, sensing and communications22/04/2025 09:25:00
News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?
Cultivated meat15/04/2025 09:25:15
This POSTnote summarises the challenges and opportunities relating to the production, regulation and consumption of cultivated meat, also known as 'lab grown' meat.
Children”s wellbeing in schools10/02/2025 16:05:00
This POSTnote analyses evidence relating to the wellbeing of children in mainstream schools, including the impacts of low wellbeing, and types of practice for improving wellbeing.
AI and Mental Healthcare – ethical and regulatory considerations04/02/2025 10:05:00
This POSTnote summarises the ethical implications and regulatory considerations for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental healthcare.
Planning for net zero06/01/2025 13:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the challenges and opportunities for the English planning system and related policies to deliver net zero infrastructure and services.