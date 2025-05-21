Wednesday 21 May 2025 @ 11:15
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Printable version

Impacts of birthrate decline

This POSTnote considers the potential impacts of birthrate decline, including on the workforce and the provision of public services.

Documents to download

https://doi.org/10.58248/PN745

  • In 2023, the total fertility rate in England and Wales was 1.44 children per woman, the lowest on record. Because of declining fertility rates, and other factors such as people living longer, the UK has an ageing population.
  • Population changes can affect the number of people requiring services, and the number of people available to provide services, including in health and social care. They can also affect the number of younger and older people in the workforce.
  • Workforce changes may affect the economy, businesses and individual workers. Wider potential implications of birthrate decline may include effects on living standards, the provision of informal care, and the environment.
  • Some commentators suggest immigration can contribute to short-term increases in the total fertility rate. Some contend migration alone is not likely to play a significant role in alleviating pressures of an ageing population.
  • The global fertility rate has been declining almost continuously over the past 50 years. Some countries have implemented policies to improve family/work balance, which may support having and raising children. Evidence on the effectiveness of policies which seek to raise fertility is limited and contested.

Documents to download

 

Channel website: https://www.parliament.uk/post

Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0745/

Share this article
Academic Fellowships Upcoming work POST Publications

The Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) is Parliament’s in-house source of scientific advice.

 

Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)

Virtual wards and hospital at home

29/04/2025 16:05:00

Virtual wards aim to provide hospital level healthcare in patients' homes. What are the opportunities and risks for patients, carers and the NHS?

Quantum computing, sensing and communications

24/04/2025 12:05:00

News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?

Consumer wearable devices and disease prevention

22/04/2025 12:15:00

Research has linked wearable devices with the prevention, detection and mitigation of disease. What are the public health benefits and what are the risks?

Quantum computing, sensing and communications

22/04/2025 09:25:00

News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?

Cultivated meat

15/04/2025 09:25:15

This POSTnote summarises the challenges and opportunities relating to the production, regulation and consumption of cultivated meat, also known as 'lab grown' meat.

Children”s wellbeing in schools

10/02/2025 16:05:00

This POSTnote analyses evidence relating to the wellbeing of children in mainstream schools, including the impacts of low wellbeing, and types of practice for improving wellbeing.

AI and Mental Healthcare – ethical and regulatory considerations

04/02/2025 10:05:00

This POSTnote summarises the ethical implications and regulatory considerations for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental healthcare.

Planning for net zero

06/01/2025 13:05:00

This POSTnote outlines the challenges and opportunities for the English planning system and related policies to deliver net zero infrastructure and services.

6G mobile technology

04/12/2024 09:25:00

6G is the next generation of mobile technology and is yet to be fully defined. How can the UK help define 6G, and develop and implement 6G technologies?

Case Study: Hertfordshire County Councils Design-led Approach to Automation