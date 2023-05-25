Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Implementation of Children’s social care strategy unambitious and slow, says Lord’s Committee
The Public Services Committee has published its new report, responding to the Government’s Strategy to reform children’s social care, 'Stable homes built on love: implementation strategy and consultation: Children’s Social Care Reform 2023'. The Committee finds that the Strategy has the right approach to tackle the issues with children’s social care but falls short in delivering the radical reset that is needed.
- Report: A response to the children’s social care implementation strategy (HTML)
- Report: A response to the children’s social care implementation strategy (PDF)
- Inquiry: Review of the Children’s social care implementation strategy and family hubs rollout
- Department for Education: Stable homes built on love: implementation strategy and consultation: children’s social care reform 2023
- Public Services Committee
The report
The Strategy lacks the scale, ambition, funding and pace to have any immediate benefit with most children, families and staff involved with children’s social care experiencing little benefit from changes made until several years from now. There is no guarantee of any long-term reform.
This is one of the significant conclusions of a report by the House of Lords Public Services Committee published today; 'A response to the Children’s Social Care Implementation Strategy'.
The Committee felt that the Government must not waste the opportunity to implement the far-reaching reform required: it must go further, faster, and ensure that all involved see some benefit soon.
Conclusions and recommendations
Other conclusions and recommendations include:
- The Committee finds that the voices of children and young people are often not heard when decisions are made about their care. The Strategy proposes the use of advocacy services to combat this. But these services must be fully independent and able to hold local authorities to account.
- There is not enough in the Strategy on recruiting additional staff to support those already performing demanding roles in difficult circumstances. Without more ambitious recruitment targets, the objectives of the Government's reforms will not be achieved.
Chair's quote
Baroness Morris of Yardley, Chair of the Public Services Committee said:
“The children’s care system is in crisis and while the Government’s Strategy is a step in the right direction, it falls short of delivering the immediate real time benefits to children and families that we need. The Strategy is a golden opportunity, but it could be wasted.
"Vulnerable young people are being failed by the system. There are shortages of every kind of care, and children are being placed in settings that do not work for them. This is untenable. As one young person we spoke to told us: ‘I am a person not a number’.
“The Government's plan has much to recommend it, but unless the proposals go further and faster, the Strategy will leave many children behind. While we accept that not every reform can be introduced everywhere immediately, the Government must ensure that all children and families engaged in the care system see some immediate benefit and can be sure that significant improvements and reform will follow.
“We’ve made a number of recommendations which the Government must follow if it wants to implement the fundamental reforms required to deliver an operationally effective system and prevent a worsening of the current crisis."
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/430/public-services-committee/news/195396/implementation-of-childrens-social-care-strategy-unambitious-and-slow-says-lords-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Applications open for schools to take part in the next youth engagement programme22/05/2023 15:25:00
The Environment and Climate Change Committee is offering secondary schools, sixth form colleges, and further education colleges the opportunity to work with the Committee by applying for its youth engagement programme for 14-18 year olds.
MPs express deep concern about gaps in rural mental health care18/05/2023 12:05:00
MPs express deep concern about how isolation, poor public transport and a relative lack of digital connectivity have contributed to poor mental health outcomes for all categories of people across rural communities in England, but especially among farm workers and vets.
Consumer cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, Treasury Committee says in new report17/05/2023 14:20:00
The Treasury Committee today calls for consumer trading in unbacked crypto to be regulated as gambling.
Sustainability of local journalism: CMS Committee publishes Government response17/05/2023 13:10:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government response to its report on the sustainability of local journalism.
MPs call for research sector reforms to address concerns with reproducibility of science10/05/2023 13:15:00
A new report by the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee highlights concerns over the reproducibility of scientific research.
Government ambition on nuclear energy must be translated into action by pushing ahead with Wylfa nuclear power station, MPs argue03/05/2023 14:20:00
Concrete commitment by ministers on the future of nuclear energy, and in particular at Wylfa in North Wales, is lacking despite positive policy signals, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today.
Government rejects Expert Panel’s rating of inadequate progress on digitisation of the NHS02/05/2023 15:25:00
The Health and Social Care Committee has published the Government Response to a report from its Expert Panel on the Government’s progress against its commitments to digitise the NHS.
Government must pause post-16 education shake-up or risk making skills shortages worse02/05/2023 11:25:00
Rushing ahead with major reforms to post-16 qualifications risks leaving young people stranded without suitable qualification pathways and deepening worker shortages in key sectors, the Education Committee says in a new report.
MPs express disappointment at UK Ministers’ refusal to act on free-to-air football for Scottish fans28/04/2023 16:25:00
In its response to the Scottish Affairs Committee’s report, Public broadcasting in Scotland, the UK Government has rejected the Committee’s call to explore ways to ensure more members of the public in Scotland can watch major sporting events for free.