Implementation of EU sanctions against Russia: Commission adopts proposal for “maintenance and alignment” package

The European Commission recently (15 July 2022) adopted a joint (High Representative-Commission) proposal for a new package of measures to maintain and strengthen the effectiveness of the EU's six wide-ranging and unprecedented packages of sanctions against Russia.

The recent “maintenance and alignment” package clarifies a number of provisions to strengthen legal certainty for operators and enforcement by Member States. It also further aligns the EU's sanctions with those of our allies and partners, in particular in the G7. Importantly, the package reiterates the Commission's determined stance to protect food security around the globe.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, recently said:

“Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated. Therefore, we are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression.”

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, recently said:

“The EU's sanctions are tough and hard-hitting. We continue to target those close to Putin and the Kremlin. Today's package reflects our coordinated approach with international partners including the G7. In addition to these measures, I will also present proposals to Council for the listing of more individuals and entities, with their assets frozen and ability to travel curtailed.”

