Ofcom
|Printable version
Implementing the Online Safety Act: Additional duties for ‘categorised’ online services
Ofcom is today seeking evidence to inform our codes of practice and guidance on the additional duties that will apply to some of the most widely used online sites and apps – designated as ‘categorised’ services – under the Online Safety Act.
Under the new laws, all in-scope tech firms must put in place appropriate safety measures to protect users from online harms. In addition, some online services will have to comply with extra requirements if they fall into one of three categories, known as Category 1, 2A or 2B.
These extra duties include giving users more tools to control what content they see, ensuring protections for news publisher and journalistic content, preventing fraudulent advertising and producing transparency reports. Different duties apply, depending on which category a service falls into.
The Act requires us to produce codes of practice and guidance outlining the steps that companies can take to comply with these additional duties. We are inviting evidence from industry, expert groups and other organisations to help inform and shape our approach. A formal consultation on the draft codes and guidance will follow in 2025, taking account of responses to today’s call for evidence.
Advice to Government on categorisation thresholds
Alongside this, we have also today published our advice to Government on the thresholds which would determine whether or not a service falls into Category 1, 2A or 2B. We advise that:
Category 1: should apply to services which meet either of the following conditions:
- Condition 1 – uses a content recommender system; and has more than 34 million UK users on the user-to-user part of its service, representing around 50% of the UK population;
- Condition 2 - allows users to forward or reshare user-generated content; and uses a content recommender system; and has more than 7 million UK users on the user-to-user part of its service, representing c.10% of the UK population.
Category 2A: should apply to services which meet both of the following criteria:
- is a search service, but not ‘vertical’ search service
- has more than 7 million UK users on the search engine part of its service, representing c.10% of the UK population.
Category 2B: should apply to services which meet both of the following criteria:
- allows users to send direct messages; and
- has more than 3 million UK users on the user-to-user part of the service, representing c.5% of the UK population.
Taking our advice into consideration, the Secretary of State must set the threshold conditions in secondary legislation. Once passed, we will then gather information, as needed, from regulated services and produce a published register of categorised services.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/additional-duties-for-categorised-online-services
Latest News from
Ofcom
New mobile roaming alerts for UK holidaymakers25/03/2024 10:10:00
UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home, under new rules announced by Ofcom
Consultation: Greater flexibility for community radio stations to serve local listeners25/03/2024 09:10:00
Ofcom is proposing to simplify and streamline some of the regulatory requirements on community radio stations, so services can focus on delivering social gain for their local communities.
Ofcom launches investigation into Vonage over 999 access20/03/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday launched an investigation into cloud communications provider, Vonage.
Politicians acting as news presenters on GB News broke broadcasting rules19/03/2024 13:15:00
A series of Ofcom investigations yesterday concluded that five programmes on GB news featuring politicians acting as news presenters broke broadcasting due impartiality rules.
Encountering violent online content starts at primary school15/03/2024 16:15:00
Children first see violent online content while still at primary school and describe it as an inevitable part of being online, according to new research commissioned by Ofcom
How accurate are online hate speech detection tools?13/03/2024 11:10:00
Automated classifiers are tools used to detect harmful content, such as hate speech. These safety measures can be used to significantly reduce people’s experiences of harm online. Researchers also use these tools to identify how a change to a platform (for example, when it changes its rules or removes certain content or users) impact the frequency of hate speech.
Update: Ofcom enforcement programme into failed implementation of One Touch Switch13/03/2024 10:10:00
Ofcom yesterday provided an update on its enforcement programme regarding the industry failure to launch a new simpler broadband switching process by the regulatory deadline of 3 April 2023.
Two UK websites introduce age assurance measures for adult content following Ofcom engagement11/03/2024 09:25:00
Two online platforms have introduced age assurance measures, after Ofcom raised concerns that they were not doing enough to prevent children from being able to access pornography hosted on their sites.