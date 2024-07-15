Importance of MMR vaccination stressed, as Gwent measles outbreak ends

Public Health Wales is urging parents to ensure that their children complete their full course of MMR vaccines, as it confirms that the measles outbreak in Gwent which was identified in April 2024 has now concluded.

Seventeen linked cases of measles were confirmed during the outbreak. Extensive contact tracing was carried out in order to minimise transmission of the highly infectious virus. No new cases have been identified since 20 May.

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales and Chair of the Outbreak Control Team, said: “Thanks to the hard work of colleagues across the NHS and the support of parents in Gwent, we have been able to control the spread of measles in the community and bring this outbreak to a close.

“I give my sincere thanks to the parents of children who have had measles, or whose children have been in contact with measles who have followed public health advice and prevented the spread of measles in their communities. I would also thank those parents who have taken their children to receive the MMR vaccine or have completed their own course of MMR vaccination”.

“Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious and life-changing complications. While this outbreak has been brought to a close, it is vital that parents continue to ensure their children are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. This is the safest and most effective way to protect them- receiving two doses of this vaccine is over 95 percent effective at preventing measles.

“Vaccination is also vital in helping to prevent future outbreaks. As we head into the summer, I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents and carers to ensure their children are fully vaccinated ahead of attending any mass events. Measles spreads very easily when people are in close proximity to each other.

“It is also important for people to get vaccinated if they are travelling over the summer, especially to places where MMR vaccination rates are low.”

Professor Tracy Daszkiewicz, Executive Director of Public Health and Strategic Partnerships at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “It really is so important that you get your MMR vaccine - thank you to all the staff and partners who worked tirelessly as ever during the outbreak which we are all very glad has now ended.

“Measles is a very serious condition and is completely preventable through vaccination. It’s never too late to catch up, and you can get the MMR vaccine for free on the NHS whatever your age, by contacting our Vaccination team to request an appointment by calling 0300 303 1373.”

Measles can be a serious illness for children but can be caught at any age. Parents and carers can check the MMR vaccine status of their child by checking their child’s red book or visiting their local health board website. The first dose of MMR is usually given to babies at 12 months of age and the second just after three years of age.

Adults who have never had measles or the MMR vaccine and who are in close contact with children or work in high risk settings are also urged to ensure they speak to their GP about vaccination.

More information on MMR is available at https://phw.nhs.wales/eligibility-for-the-mmr-vaccine/