Importance of protecting playing fields reiterated
The latest data indicate our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities
New figures show we protected more than 1,000 playing fields between April 2023 and March 2024.
In our role as a statutory consultee, we’re obligated to be consulted whenever anyone wants to develop on a playing field and we’ll always object if we believe sports provision in the community will be diminished as a result.
The latest statistics show we protected 1,038 playing fields in the 12 months to March 2024, displaying our continued commitment to protecting and enhancing playing fields across the country.
And for our director of planning and active environments, these figures are yet another reminder of the importance of playing fields to making activity a part of normal life for everyone.
Nick Evans, Director of planning and active environments, Sport England, said:
“The protection and improvement of playing fields has never been as important as it is today.
"With 1.5 million new homes planned over the next few years, providing spaces for sports and physical activity to go alongside these new homes is crucial.
"Playing fields are a vital resource that offer flexible opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity, providing wide-ranging health and wellbeing benefits to communities across England.
"We not only need to protect what we already have, we also need to provide more to make sure that the demands by the additional population are met.
"The rise of women’s football, highlighted by England’s recent Euro success, underscores growing demand and the benefits of protecting and improving these spaces.”
Further detail and reaction
The data show:
- 94% (1038 out of 1104) of concluded planning applications affecting playing fields resulted in improved or safeguarded sports provision
- that in 60% of the cases where Sport England originally objected to an application, further negotiations led to development being approved with improved or safeguarded sports provision
- that of the 145 applications where Sport England maintained its objection, 79 (55%) were either withdrawn by the applicants or refused planning permission.
The statistics come at a time where our statutory consultee role is being considered as part of a Government review, with a consultation having been launched last month.
The consultation follows the publication earlier this year of the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which seeks to reform the role of statutory consultees in the planning system.
In response to the latest figures, our chair, Chris Boardman, issued the following statement.
"Playing fields are far more than patches of grass – they are the places where people of all ages come together, where communities form, and where children first discover the joy of being active.
"Yet our latest Active Lives report shows that more than half of young people miss out on the daily movement they need to thrive, and fewer than half of those aged 11-16 feel they even have the opportunity to be active.
"That should worry all of us.
"Active children grow into active adults, and that simple truth underpins a healthy, confident society.
"Protecting and improving the spaces that enable that journey – especially the playing fields within our school grounds – is therefore essential.
"If we get this right, we don’t just safeguard sport; we safeguard wellbeing, growth and the future prospects of millions of young people."
The stats
Playing field stats tables 2023-24
Table 1 - planning applications affecting playing fields by outcome
|2014-15
|2015-16
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|Applications
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Received
|1281/-
|1235/-
|1219/-
|1274/-
|1209/-
|1160/-
|1038/-
|1182/-
|1141/-
|1161/-
|Approved¹
|1114/87
|1060/86
|1054/86
|1100/86
|1005/84
|973/84
|839/81
|964/82
|921/81
|968/83
|
Refused or withdrawn¹
|140/11
|140/11
|133/11
|130/11
|139/11
|120/10
|139/13
|156/13
|154/13
|136/12
|Yet to be decided
|27/2
|35/3
|32/3
|44/3
|65/5
|67/6
|60/6
|62/5
|66²/6
|57/5
Notes
- Of those applications received during the financial year
- As at 30/11/25
Playing field stats tables 2023-24
Table 2 - approved applications by category
|2018/19
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|2023/24
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|Total/%
|E5
|246/24
|203/21
|199/24
|183/19
|204/22
|222/23
|E4
|76/8
|75/8
|61/7
|68/7
|65/7
|80/8
|E3
|349/35
|328/34
|313/37
|343/35
|294/32
|282/29
|E2
|258/26
|296/30
|214/25
|319/33
|290/32
|315/33
|E1
|10/1
|6/1
|4/1
|4/1
|0/0
|3/0
|Maintained objection 1
|55/5
|44/4
|30/4
|37/4
|55/6
|35/4
|Maintained objection 2
|11/1
|21/2
|18/2
|10/1
|13/1
|31/3
|Total
|1,005/100
|973/100
|839/100
|964/100
|921/100
|968/100
Notes
- E5=New/improved sports facilities with overall benefit to sport
- E4=Replacement playing field provision incorporated as part of proposals
- E3=Development involving playing field land but where usable playing field not materially affected
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/importance-protecting-playing-fields-reiterated
