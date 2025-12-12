Importance of protecting playing fields reiterated

The latest data indicate our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities

New figures show we protected more than 1,000 playing fields between April 2023 and March 2024.

In our role as a statutory consultee, we’re obligated to be consulted whenever anyone wants to develop on a playing field and we’ll always object if we believe sports provision in the community will be diminished as a result.

The latest statistics show we protected 1,038 playing fields in the 12 months to March 2024, displaying our continued commitment to protecting and enhancing playing fields across the country.

And for our director of planning and active environments, these figures are yet another reminder of the importance of playing fields to making activity a part of normal life for everyone.

Nick Evans, Director of planning and active environments, Sport England, said:

“The protection and improvement of playing fields has never been as important as it is today.

"With 1.5 million new homes planned over the next few years, providing spaces for sports and physical activity to go alongside these new homes is crucial.

"Playing fields are a vital resource that offer flexible opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity, providing wide-ranging health and wellbeing benefits to communities across England.

"We not only need to protect what we already have, we also need to provide more to make sure that the demands by the additional population are met.

"The rise of women’s football, highlighted by England’s recent Euro success, underscores growing demand and the benefits of protecting and improving these spaces.”

Further detail and reaction