techUK
|Printable version
Imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will make the EU’s transition slower and more expensive
EXPERT COMMENT
By following the United States and applying significant tariffs on EVs from China, the EU is risking its ambitious decarbonization goals.
On 12 June, following an anti-subsidy investigation, the European Commission disclosed that it would provisionally impose import tariffs ranging from 27.4 to 48.1 per cent on electric vehicles (EVs) from China. This comes a month after the United States announced that their own tariffs on Chinese EVs would rise to an unprecedented 102.5 per cent.
The Commission’s actions on EVs may not be the last taken against clean technology from China, with trade measures having recently been considered for two more major pillars of Europe’s energy transition.
An anti-subsidy probe into Chinese solar panel manufacturers bidding for a public project in Romania was closed after the targeted companies withdrew from the process.
An investigation into Chinese wind turbine suppliers is ongoing. Both were launched under the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/06/imposing-tariffs-chinese-electric-vehicles-will-make-eus-transition-slower-and-more
Latest News from
techUK
The Manifestos: What are the Key Health & Social Care Election Pledges?17/06/2024 12:15:00
As the UK’s major parties release their manifestos, it’s clear that the NHS remains a major focal point of the campaign
Labour Manifesto recognises the need for planning policy changes and the critical role of the data centres sector17/06/2024 09:20:00
On Thursday 13th June, Labour released its awaited Party Manifesto for the 2024 General Election.
Building Resilient Communications from Northern England14/06/2024 15:20:00
The North of England is emerging as a pivotal hub for the UK space economy
techUK responds to the Government consultation on improving money laundering regulations14/06/2024 13:05:00
techUK has submitted its response to the HM Treasury consultation on improving the effectiveness of the money laundering regulations.
How to get growth going is the big question of the General Election. So, how do we get there?14/06/2024 11:15:00
This is part of techUK’s Digital Economy blog series, where we deep dive into defining trends across the tech sector.
techUK responds to consultation on the introduction of a UK CBAM14/06/2024 10:05:00
techUK has submitted a response to the HM Treasury and HMRC led consultation on the proposals for the design and administration of the UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
The risk of a thousand paper cuts – the human-centred problem seen with stress and burnout in cyber security13/06/2024 15:25:00
New report draws on survey data from Black Hat Europe attendees to outline this growing concern and what can be done to address it.
Critical third party (CTP) regime implementation needs to enable continued digital transformation12/06/2024 09:20:00
The UK is at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services and, through measures including open banking and regulatory sandboxes, as well as a focus on competitiveness in regulatory objectives, it has delivered an innovative, robust and competitive landscape for financial services firms and consumers.