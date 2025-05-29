Homeless Link
|Printable version
Improve an NIHR funded programme on palliative care and homelessness
The University College London, Marie Curie, Groundswell, Pathway, the University of York, and the University of Leeds are seeking expressions of interest to deliver intervention work to optimise palliative care for people with lived experience of homelessness, starting January 2026.
Are there a lot of people experiencing homelessness in your area with significant unmet health and social care needs? Are you interested in improving access to palliative and end of life care support for people experiencing homelessness in your area? Are you interested and able to be involved in a research project in your service?
The University College London, Marie Curie, Groundswell, Pathway, the University of York, and the University of Leeds have developed a multi-professional Community of Practice intervention to improve support for people experiencing homelessness who have complex health needs and deteriorating health, and who may be approaching the end of their lives.
They are looking for six test sites to deliver the intervention over 6-12 months commencing January 2026. No previous research experience is required.
For more information, sign up below to their online session for Tuesday 8 July 2 - 3pm or contact the Clinical Research Associate on the programme at samantha.dorney-smith@ucl.ac.uk
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/improve-an-nihr-funded-programme-on-palliative-care-and-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link’s response to the supported accommodation regulations consultation23/05/2025 10:20:00
Last week, Homeless Link submitted its response to the Government’s consultation on the Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Act.
London's Rough Sleeping Plan of Action 2025 launched22/05/2025 11:05:00
On 20 May, The Mayor of London and Greater London Authority launched the city’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action 2025, which lays out the plan to end rough sleeping in London by 2030.
How does moral injury relate to the homelessness sector?21/05/2025 11:10:00
Kitty Ellison, Homeless Link's Senior Learning and Development Manager, reflects on moral injury and how it is increasingly relevant to homelessness workers.
Can learning and development help homelessness workers wellbeing?14/05/2025 16:05:00
Looking after the wellbeing of staff is critical, particularly in high stress and complex jobs that are often found in homelessness. For Mental Health Awareness Week, we’re highlighting different ways that learning and development can contribute to creating a positive working environment for homelessness workers.
Government must break the cycle of the trauma of sleeping rough02/05/2025 10:15:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q4 2024/25 statistics
London Lettings Network: The ‘Housing Benefit Rightmove’28/04/2025 10:10:00
Homeless Link held an Innovation Forum in November 2024 focusing on the challenge of accessing move-on accommodation in the private-rented sector.
How can we utilise AI to get more people out of homelessness?14/04/2025 10:25:00
Seb Barker, COO of Beam writes about their AI tool ‘Magic Notes’ and how this can improve support for people experiencing homelessness.
Select Committee backs focus on homelessness prevention to address “crisis”14/04/2025 09:25:00
On 03 March 2025, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee published a new report on children in temporary accommodation.