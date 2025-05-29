Improve an NIHR funded programme on palliative care and homelessness

The University College London, Marie Curie, Groundswell, Pathway, the University of York, and the University of Leeds are seeking expressions of interest to deliver intervention work to optimise palliative care for people with lived experience of homelessness, starting January 2026.

Are there a lot of people experiencing homelessness in your area with significant unmet health and social care needs? Are you interested in improving access to palliative and end of life care support for people experiencing homelessness in your area? Are you interested and able to be involved in a research project in your service?

The University College London, Marie Curie, Groundswell, Pathway, the University of York, and the University of Leeds have developed a multi-professional Community of Practice intervention to improve support for people experiencing homelessness who have complex health needs and deteriorating health, and who may be approaching the end of their lives.

They are looking for six test sites to deliver the intervention over 6-12 months commencing January 2026. No previous research experience is required.

For more information, sign up below to their online session for Tuesday 8 July 2 - 3pm or contact the Clinical Research Associate on the programme at samantha.dorney-smith@ucl.ac.uk

