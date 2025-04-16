Improved A55 resilience as £30m scheme marks second anniversary

Resilience on the A55 and opportunities for active travel have improved since the £30m Aber Tai’r Meibion scheme was officially opened, almost two years ago.

The scheme, which included £20m of European funding, targeted a section of the A55 which was almost 50 years old and was not up to current design standards. It was prone to flooding and had very little safe provision for walkers and cyclists nearby.

As well as undertaking drainage work and improving the carriageway, the scheme also aimed to improve safety by removing gaps in the central reservation which had been left for agricultural vehicles to cross.

A 4km active travel route was constructed to run alongside the improved A55 carriageway, with views of the coastline and mountains.

In the two years since it was officially opened on 19 April 2023, there have been no flooding incidents on the road.

Also, there has been an almost 10-fold increase in walking and cycling along the route, showing people are taking advantage of the safe and scenic route.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates yesterday said:

This section of the A55 was previously the oldest part of the road and as it was prone to flooding it had an impact on the route’s resilience. With increase rainfall as a result of climate change the risks to this section of the route were increasing. Since the work was completed there has been no flooding incident on this section. It has also delivered on a number of safety measures. It’s great to see too how the new active travel route which runs alongside the carriageway is being widely used. Located next to the coastline with views of the Eryri mountains it is a real asset for the community and visitors alike. We want to deliver better transport for all, and this scheme is one example of how the Welsh Government is doing that.

Other completed schemes in North Wales include the Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass which opened in 2022 which has made a positive impact on the local communities by reducing the traffic volume through the local towns and villages. It also delivered active travel routes to encourage walking and cycling.

Schemes to come include the new bridge to replace the A494 River Dee Bridge, with a preferred option due to be announced in May.