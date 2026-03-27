Improved access to social care

New fund will ensure people have a say.

New funding for independent advocates will help people in need navigate the social care system.

The £500,000 Scottish Government Independent Advocacy Social Care Fund will ensure people can have a say in their care and advocate for their rights.

Twelve new projects will support people with, for instance, chronic health conditions or disabilities, neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, or older people in residential care and unpaid carers.

A new National Care Service Charter of Rights will help people better understand existing rights, including being treated without discrimination and protection from harm when accessing social care.

Anne’s Law, which comes into force on 31 March, will enshrine the right of care home residents to contact with family and friends. This includes choosing at least one person who can act as an essential care supporter, with a legal presumption that suspending their visits is likely to seriously harm the health and wellbeing of a person in a care home.

Social Care Minister Tom Arthur visited Partners in Advocacy in Edinburgh to meet staff, carers and advocates. He recently said:

“We are proud to support people across Scotland through this new fund and Charter to access the right support and have their voices heard. “We know the system can sometimes be complex and difficult to navigate so this is about ensuring there is someone to advocate for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. They deserve to have their voices heard and their wishes acted upon. “The charter strengthens this commitment by clearly setting out people’s rights and expectations for social care, social work and community health.”

Partners in Advocacy Chief Executive Officer Jess Wade recently said:

“We are delighted to be part of the Independent Advocacy Social Care Fund, which will ensure more people can access independent advocacy, better understand their rights and have their voices heard.”

Background

A code of practice to support implementation of Anne’s Law regulations was published this week, developed in collaboration with those with lived experience and care homes:

Anne's Law Code of Practice The Care Home Services (Visits to and by Care Home Residents) (Scotland) Regulations 2026 – 31 March 2026 – gov.scot

National Care Service Charter of Rights