Improved Cutty Sark station reopening on Monday 23 March

Four brand-new, state-of-the-art escalators installed to make journeys smoother and more reliable.

Work will be finished earlier than expected, allowing the station to reopen before the London Marathon and Easter holidays

A wide range of extra improvements delivered to make the station brighter, easier to navigate, and more enjoyable to use

Londoners and visitors will soon be able to enjoy quicker and easier journeys to and from Greenwich town centre following the completion of major escalator upgrade works at Cutty Sark station.

Due to be delivered earlier than expected, the work means the station will reopen on Monday 23 March. This is well in advance of this year's London Marathon, which is a particularly busy time for both the station and the surrounding area, and the Easter holidays.

Four state-of-the-art, heavy-duty escalators have been installed, significantly boosting reliability and improving the station's ability to handle high customer volumes, helping futureproof it for many years to come. The escalators are currently undergoing a period of reliability testing ahead of the station reopening.

During the station closure, Transport for London (TfL) has delivered a series of additional improvements to create a more comprehensive transformation for customers, including:

A new lift that provides more reliability and quicker access for all

Clean, bright white wall coverings throughout the station to improve light levels and enhance its overall appearance

New energy efficient LED lighting installed throughout the entire station, improving light levels throughout

Upgraded station safety features, including a new fire detection system

Deep cleaning across all customer areas

A raised ceiling above the two upper escalators, creating a more open and spacious environment

New local artwork installed in collaboration with Visit Greenwich, celebrating the local area and enhancing the station's visual appeal

The project forms part of TfL's ongoing programme to modernise and improve accessibility across the network, providing a brighter, airier and more reliable station environment for customers. The project team has worked hard to accelerate the works during the closure period, which means the station is set to reopen earlier than planned, enabling customers to benefit from the improvements sooner. Some further, smaller, final elements of the project will be completed out-of-hours once the station is open.

Trish Ashton, Director of Rail at TfL, yesterday said:

"We're delighted to announce that an improved Cutty Sark station will reopen earlier than expected on Monday 23 March, ready to welcome customers back through newly modernised and more reliable station facilities. These improvements will make a real difference to customer journeys and support the continued growth and vibrancy of the Greenwich area."

Seb Dance, London's Deputy Mayor for Transport, yesterday said:

"It's fantastic to see this major upgrade at Cutty Sark DLR station being delivered earlier than expected, meaning Londoners and visitors will soon be able to enjoy quicker and easier journeys to and from Greenwich town centre. The Mayor and I feel strongly that everyone should be able to enjoy everything our great city has to offer, so public transport network improvements like this are vital as we continue building a fairer, greener, better London for everyone."

Lord Duvall OBE AM, Assembly Member for Greenwich and Lewisham, yesterday said:

"Fixing the escalators at Cutty Sark DLR has been a long-running issue, so I am glad their repair is nearly complete, and the station is due to reopen ahead of schedule. "Having the DLR station back in action is great news for local residents, and also visitors to the area that supports our local economy."

Calum O'Byrne Mulligan, Councillor, Greenwich Creekside, yesterday said:

"The newly renovated and fully accessible Cutty Sark DLR station is a fantastic moment for Greenwich. It shows we're a borough embracing the future, with a brighter, more modern and welcoming station for the thousands of local residents and visitors for who it is the gateway to Greenwich. "It's great news that such a complex project will be delivered ahead of schedule and in time to welcome the world for the London Marathon. With new state-of-the-art escalators and a refreshed station environment, these upgrades secure the long term future of Cutty Sark DLR, ensuring it remains accessible and welcoming to everyone."

Barrie Kelly, CEO of Visit Greenwich, yesterday said:

"We are delighted that the DLR station at Cutty Sark is re-opening well on schedule. As our most important transport hub this will bring a much-needed increase in footfall to our town centre and World Heritage Site as we launch a packed spring and summer season."

Notes to Editors

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March, there are planned closures on the DLR, from Bank and Tower Gateway