National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Improved deal signals NICE recommendation of sickle cell treatment voxelotor
Around 4,000 people with sickle cell disease could benefit from a new treatment recommended by NICE in final draft guidance
Voxelotor treats haemolytic anaemia caused by sickle cell disease (SCD) and is recommended for use on the NHS following a reduction in its price.
The price change has mitigated some of the uncertainties in the evidence identified by the independent appraisal committee in its previous draft guidance and means the treatment can now be recommended as a cost-effective use of NHS resources.
NICE’s final draft guidance (published Friday 3 May 2024), recommends voxelotor (also called Oxbryta and made by Pfizer) with or without another treatment for SCD called hydroxycarbamide.
Voxelotor will be funded immediately via NHS England’s Innovative Medicines Fund and means around 4,000 people with SCD in England are set to benefit from the treatment straight away.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said: “This is great news for people with sickle cell disease, particularly given the health inequalities experienced by people with the condition.
“Throughout our appraisal of voxelotor the independent committee has always considered that it has the potential to address the need for effective treatments for SCD, as well as address NICE’s aim of reducing health inequalities.
“We are therefore delighted that the company has reduced the price of voxelotor to a level that properly reflects the uncertainty in the evidence and enables NICE to recommend it as a good use of taxpayer’s money.”
Health Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “Sickle cell disease can be debilitating and have a severely negative impact on people’s lives.
“This is hugely welcome news that will help tackle longstanding health inequalities experienced by this community.
“Access to voxelotor will be accelerated for eligible patients through funding from the Innovative Medicines Fund, which enables treatment to be offered without delay and at a fair price to the taxpayer.”
The committee agreed that greater uncertainty in the estimates of clinical effectiveness that supported the economic modelling for voxelotor could be accepted in light of the substantial disadvantages experienced by people with sickle cell disease, and a higher cost-effectiveness estimate than usual could be considered acceptable.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/improved-deal-signals-nice-recommendation-of-sickle-cell-treatment-voxelotor
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Children and teenagers with an aggressive form of brain cancer set to benefit after NICE recommends new life-extending drug combination treatment24/04/2024 16:05:00
Dabrafenib with trametinib is a targeted treatment that can be taken at home rather than hospital and improves the length and quality of life for patients.
170,000 people in England to have further treatment choice for preventing migraine attacks.11/04/2024 16:05:00
In final draft guidance published today NICE has recommended atogepant, the first of a new type of oral treatment option for preventing both chronic and episodic migraines, opening the way for up to 170,000 people to choose it on the NHS in England
Children and young adults to benefit after NICE recommends personalised immunotherapy to treat blood cancer be made routinely available on the NHS11/04/2024 15:05:00
Innovative CAR-T therapy recommended to treat an aggressive form of leukaemia
NICE launches second consultation on genetic testing to guide treatment after a stroke03/04/2024 14:15:00
People could be offered a genetic test in the immediate period after having a stroke to help identify the most suitable treatment to reduce their risk of further strokes.
25,000 people to benefit after NICE recommends new ulcerative colitis treatment12/03/2024 15:05:00
New one-a-day pill recommended on the same day the treatment was granted a licence by the MHRA
NICE publishes final draft guidance on Enhertu after commercial discussions conclude without a price to make it a cost-effective use of NHS resources.06/03/2024 14:05:00
NICE has published final draft guidance that does not recommend Enhertu (also called trastuzumab deruxtecan and made by Daiichi Sankyo) for treating advanced HER2-low breast cancer in adults.
New treatment option available today for womb cancer06/03/2024 09:15:00
A new treatment option given with chemotherapy is recommended for some types of advanced or recurrent womb cancer in final draft NICE guidance published yesterday.
A public consultation on our new approach to prioritising guidance is now open05/03/2024 16:15:00
Running for 4 weeks, the consultation seeks your views about our plans to make topic selection and prioritisation more integrated, effective and timely.