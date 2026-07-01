Improved family leave and flexible working to signal step change in support for women researchers

More than 50 UK organisations back charter to deliver paid family leave and flexible working support for women in research.

New charter will deliver paid family leave, flexible working and tougher action on workplace harassment for women working in research

Science Secretary urges UK research organisations to sign up and make clear that women should not have to choose between career and family

More than 50 universities and research organisations among first to sign up, including King’s College London, Southampton, Edinburgh, British Academy, and Academy of Medical Sciences.

Paid family leave, flexible working support, and tougher action against workplace harassment form the basis of a new charter backing women working in research - putting an end to the choice of prioritising a career or family life.

Currently, girls make up 48% of STEM GCSE students and women account for 53% of science undergraduates. Those numbers however fall sharply as careers progress, with women holding just 31% of professorships and men being nearly 3 times more likely to have careers in R&D.

Barriers like no paid maternity leave for female PhD researchers hold them back from pursuing or developing their careers in research – ultimately depriving us all of breakthroughs that could save lives.

That’s why the Science Secretary is today (1 July) unveiling the new Women in Research Charter – with a key commitment to strengthen family leave for doctoral researchers.

Every signatory must at least match the support UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) already provides to the PhD students they fund. Including support for pregnancy-related sickness, adoption, neonatal care and the loss of a baby, this will mean at least 52 weeks of maternity leave, with a full stipend for the first 26 weeks, and a minimum of 2 weeks’ paid leave for partners.

More than 50 research organisations have already signed up to the new charter, including the Academy of Medical Sciences, British Academy, King’s College London and Edinburgh University, with the Secretary of State calling on others to join them in backing the charter. This will support the women who already make up around 40% of the UK’s research workforce.

This belatedly brings UK research into line with the vast majority of workplaces and will end the scandalous situation where women are forced to abandon their hard work, or accept playing catch-up with their peers, all the while juggling family life.

The charter also commits to funding schemes being genuinely deliverable on a part-time basis - including adjusted timelines, applications and assessments – so researchers can continue to lead their pioneering work however it best fits with their home lives. Researchers must also be able to work flexibly so that key opportunities are not closed off due to caring responsibilities or career breaks.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said:

From Mary Somerville to Dorothy Hodgkin and Rosalind Franklin, British women are responsible for some of the most extraordinary contributions to global research. For far too long, though, pioneering women have been forced to choose between their careers and their family life – holding them back while starving our country of amazing talent. Better family leave, fair assessments, safer workplaces: these are not radical proposals, they’re hard-won rights that women in research should absolutely expect. Now is the time for research institutions to step up and level the playing field for women. That is why I am calling on Britain’s renowned research organisations to back our new Charter and send a clear signal that no woman should ever be held back from a fair shot at fulfilling their potential. Because our country succeeds when we make the most of all of our talent.

The charter will also look to tackle the bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct which persist in the research sector. Wellcome research shows that nearly two-thirds of researchers have witnessed bullying or harassment, yet only one in three feel comfortable speaking up, reflecting low trust that the system will act or for fear of the consequences.

To tackle this blight on our researchers, the charter will ensure organisations have effective and clear mechanisms to report and address unacceptable behaviour, including protections for those raising concerns.

These must be clear, transparent and trusted routes which will support women to report problematic behaviour without fear of repercussions – promoting a safe, respectful and inclusive environment.

It also includes steps on fair assessment – challenging the practice of measuring researchers by publication volume or unbroken career history – which leaves those who have taken career breaks or worked part-time at a disadvantage. Funders and institutions will instead now need to assess performance in ways which recognises when women have taken a break from their work to care for family and loved ones – helping level the playing field.

To ensure the charter is making a tangible difference to improve lives, organisations will also publish annual figures covering grant success rates and recruitment, promotion and staffing data broken down by sex. The aim is to make it easier for organisations to check their progress and see where there are gaps to fill and barriers to tackle.

Professor Pia Ostergaard, who was supported by the Daphne Jackson Fellowship, said:

Returning to a scientific research career after maternity leave was only possible because I received a fellowship that supported my salary and I had an employer who was willing to accommodate flexible working at a time when working from home was far from the norm. I hope this charter will help make such support a standard expectation, rather than something that depends on individual circumstances.

Kate Coldwell, who is a current Daphne Jackson Trust fellow said:

Research careers are often built around short-term contracts and an assumption of uninterrupted progression. For women who step away, whether because of health, fertility, caring responsibilities or other life pressures, the route back can be very hard to see. Before my Daphne Jackson Fellowship, I had not seen enough visible examples of people successfully returning to research. The Fellowship gave me confidence, structure and support to rebuild my research career. This charter matters because retaining women in research is vital, but so is making return possible when careers do not follow a straight line.

With the next meeting of the Women in Tech Taskforce taking place next week, today’s announcements will put a renewed focus on efforts to tackle the workplace cultures that disproportionately push women and other underrepresented groups out of tech.

Dr Katie Perry, Chief Executive, The Daphne Jackson Trust, said:

At the Daphne Jackson Trust, we welcome any initiative that seeks to drive positive change in research culture and acknowledges the challenges within the current system. Our Fellows are living proof that when women and researchers are supported, encouraged, and given the opportunity to thrive, they do just that. But supportive research environments shouldn’t be the exception, they should be the norm for everyone. By working together and with initiatives like the Women’s Charter, we can help shift the culture and create a more inclusive research landscape where women and other underrepresented groups can succeed.

Kathy Kotiadis, Professor of Operational Research, Director of Business Engagement, Co-Director of CADDA said:

The Women’s Research Charter will provide clarity and accountability, ensuring that talent is not lost due to structural barriers or bias. After taking a career break to raise my children, I experienced the challenges and bias women face when trying to return to academia. My career was only made possible through the support of a Daphne Jackson Fellowship, which gave me the opportunity to rebuild my academic career. When barriers are removed, qualified women can return to research and make significant contributions to science, society and the economy. My own career is evidence of that.

Professor Allán Laville, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at The Open University, said:

The Open University is proud to be among the first signatories to the Women in Research Charter. Its focus on fairer progression, flexible working, stronger support for parents and carers, and greater transparency speaks directly to our own commitment to creating an inclusive research culture where everyone can thrive. At the OU, we know that research excellence depends on drawing on the widest possible range of talent and experience. By signing this charter, we are reaffirming our commitment to removing barriers, supporting women researchers at every stage of their careers, and working with government, funders and the wider sector to drive lasting change.

Rosalind Campion, CEO of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said:

The strength of UK biomedical and health research depends on enabling talented people from every background to contribute and progress. Yet women continue to leave the sector at the career stages where their experience and leadership are most needed. Initiatives like our SUSTAIN programme, which has supported nearly 300 women researchers over the past decade, show the difference that targeted support can make. The Women in Research Charter takes this further by challenging assessment practices that penalise non-linear careers, helping build the inclusive cultures and career pathways UK research needs to thrive.

Professor Margot Finn, Vice President of Research and Higher Education Policy at the British Academy, said:

The British Academy is proud to be a signatory of the Women in Research Charter and to support its ambition to create a research system in which women can thrive at every career stage. We have long championed a fairer and more inclusive research landscape. Initiatives such as our additional needs funding for example help researchers overcome barriers like childcare responsibilities, and the research we fund directly addresses issues in this space. Supporting the Women in Research Charter reinforces the Academy’s belief that diversity of talent and experience strengthens research excellence across all disciplines.

Hannah Russell, Chief Executive of the British Science Association, said:

The British Science Association welcomes the new Women in Research Charter as an important step towards a resilient research system that better reflects the diversity of the society it serves. Measures such as improved family leave, flexible working and stronger action to tackle harassment are essential to ensure women can thrive at every stage of their careers. Transparent, proportionate data requirements will also play a vital role in driving accountability and progress. Through our work with the All Party Parliamentary Group on Diversity and Inclusion in STEM and as new hosts for EDIS (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Science and Health), we are committed to driving meaningful, system-wide change. This charter will provide a valuable framework for collective action to improve outcomes for women in research and we look forward to working alongside government and signatories to deliver on its aims.

Met Office Managing Director Elizabeth Harris said:

We’re proud to support this charter and play our part in creating a culture where everyone has the opportunity to contribute to, and succeed in, our vital research. At the Met Office, we see first-hand the value of diverse perspectives in driving innovative science, research and technology. This charter represents an important step forward in addressing the structural barriers that can hold back too many women for too long.

Dr Peter Thompson, CBE, CEO at NPL said:

We are proud to sign the Women in Research Charter, building on the progress we have already made and continuing our commitment to grow and sustain an inclusive culture at NPL, where everyone can thrive. We know that excellence in STEM depends on the diversity of the people behind it. By supporting this charter, we are committing to continuing to take practical, meaningful action to support women to succeed in the sector as well as at NPL. Together with partners across the sector, we will play our part in driving lasting change so that talented women can progress, lead and shape the future of research.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation said:

We welcome this support of women in science. Without concerted action such as this, the UK is not leveraging the widest pool of talent. A more inclusive cardiovascular research workforce will deliver better innovation and research. This will in turn lead to improvements in clinical care and health outcomes that are needed to reduce the UK’s stubbornly high premature cardiovascular death rates, while at the same time boosting our economy.

Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor & President of King’s, said:

We were delighted to welcome the Secretary of State Liz Kendall MP to King’s to announce this charter, which reflects the government’s commitments to removing barriers for women researchers and leaders in STEM. These clear objectives are aligned with our priorities at King’s, emphasised in Strategy 2030, in which we are creating an environment where staff and students can thrive and belong, and investing in talent beyond the campus and beyond the degree. We want to encourage more women into research and leadership positions – from inspiring school pupils in our annual Women in Robotics Challenge, to fostering the next generation of leaders through our Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) – and celebrate the innovative spinouts and research showcased at today’s event. At King’s we know that diversity is a strength in science and innovation and we are proud to be one of the early signatories to this government charter and sign with our full support.

Charter signatories:

Abertay University

Academy of Medical Sciences

Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Biomathematics & Statistics Scotland

British Academy

British Heart Foundation

Brunel University of London

Canterbury Christ Church University

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science

Coventry University

Glasgow Caledonian University

Hartpury University

Health Sciences University

Heriot-Watt University

James Hutton Institute

King’s College London

Leeds Beckett University

Lincoln Bishop University

London Metropolitan University

London South Bank University

Met Office

National Institute for Health and Social Care Research

National Museums Northern Ireland

National Oceanography Centre

National Physical Laboratory

Newcastle University

Northumbria University

Queen Margaret University

Queen’s University Belfast

Rosalind Franklin Institute

Royal Academy of Engineering

Royal Holloway University

Royal Society

The Alan Turing Institute

The Earlham Institute

The Glasgow School of Art

The Open University

The Place

The Scottish Association for Marine Science

UK Research and Innovation

Ulster University

University of Aberdeen

University of Birmingham

University of Chichester

University of Edinburgh

University of Glasgow

University of Huddersfield

University of Hull

University of Leicester

University of Nottingham

University of Oxford

University of Portsmouth

University of Salford

University of Southampton

University of St Andrews

University of Surrey

University of Warwick

University of Westminster

University of Wolverhampton

University of Worcester

University of York

Wellcome Trust

Wrexham University