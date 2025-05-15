Improved PE and sport for more than 240,000 pupils with SEND

Government launches Inclusion 2028 programme which will improve access to PE and school sports for pupils with SEND.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to benefit from a national programme to improve access to PE and school sports.

Backed by an initial £300,000 for the first year, the Inclusion 2028 programme will work with a network of 50 Youth Sport Trust lead schools to provide expert training to teachers to help them create and deliver lessons that meet the diverse needs of all pupils - including those with physical, sensory, cognitive, communication or social and emotional needs.

In doing this, the programme encourages more varied and creative teaching methods that engage all learners – in turn, improving attendance and creating a school environment where all children can achieve and thrive. It will also provide leadership opportunities for 1,500 pupils who will develop activities for their peers as part of the programme, with schools across the country set to host events inspired by the Paralympic Games and Commonwealth Games. Alongside this, it will see 600 new extra-curricular clubs established offering pupils, including those with diverse needs, the opportunity to take part in a range of sports such as tennis, boccia and archery after the school day.

Taking part in physical exercise can support muscle and motor skills, as well as a sense of achievement, confidence, social connection and better mental health.

The programme supports the government’s Plan for Change in breaking down barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child and young person can achieve and thrive. It expects to work with over 8,000 schools supporting more than 240,000 pupils and 10,000 teachers and practitioners in England across the three years.

School Standards Minister, Catherine McKinnell said:

Sport has the unique power to break down barriers, build confidence and foster a sense of belonging. Inclusion 2028 will ensure young people experience the benefits of sport and physical activity, from improved mental wellbeing and teamwork skills to greater resilience. By building a generation of teachers with the skills and confidence to deliver high-quality PE and school sport for all pupils, we can ensure that every child gets their chance to shine.

Paralympian, Laura Sugar MBE PLY, said:

As a Paralympian and a PE teacher I see first-hand the importance of inclusive sport for all and access to PE in schools for disabled children, so I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this campaign which is so close to my heart. Growing up as a child with a disability I have experienced how physical activity can help improve day-to-day life and enhance mobility, as well as social and mental benefits so it is important that we make PE accessible for all. It’s fantastic that the new direction of the Inclusion 28 programme will support the calls made by ParalympicsGB’s Equal Play campaign to ensure that no disabled child is excluded from school sport, and I know that together the Consortium can help drive important, positive change.

Eden Hays, 13, a pupil at Brooklands Middle School, said:

Sport is important for everyone’s mental health and wellbeing, but especially for children with disabilities, where life is that bit harder. Being active has helped keep me both physically and mentally strong and ensured opportunities both in and out of school. Opportunities not just in competing, but both leading and educating too. Sport can be adapted for everyone and should be enjoyed by all.

CEO of the Youth Sport Trust, Ali Oliver MBE said:

We are pleased the Department for Education is continuing to support the transformation of PE and school sport, and access to daily physical activity for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities. The Youth Sport Trust believes these opportunities play a fundamental role in the education and enrichment provided by schools, and the experience offers an invaluable opportunity for young people to express themselves, enjoy movement, and develop essential life skills. Too many children, particularly those with additional needs, are either missing out or still face barriers to inclusion and there is so much more to do to create the capacity capability and opportunity in the system for every child. We feel incredibly proud to continue leading the delivery of this important programme working alongside a distinguished collaboration of partners all of which are equally committed to this mission. Together through our work with schools, teachers and young people we know inclusive practice can give every child equal access, increase participation, and as a result enjoy the life-changing benefits of play and sport.

Inclusion 2028 is delivered by a consortium of the Youth Sport Trust, ParalympicsGB, Swim England, Activity Alliance and nasen and supported by the Association for PE and Sport for Confidence.