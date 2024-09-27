Improved reliability for rail passengers in Wales and Western England following regulator intervention

A comprehensive plan to address the underlying issues causing poor train reliability and punctuality in Wales & Western England, including some of the UK’s busiest train routes into and out of London Paddington, has been accepted by The Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Body

Components

Network Rail has responded well to the regulator’s investigation into poor train performance in its Wales & Western region, which had found that Network Rail was not doing all it reasonably could to improve performance for passengers and freight.

Network Rail’s original proposals to improve performance, including its Thames Valley performance improvement plan, did not have sufficient detail, timelines or breadth to deliver sustained improvements across the whole of Wales & Western, so ORR required Network Rail to prepare a more robust plan.

Network Rail, and the Wales & Western region led by Rob Cairns, responded positively and proactively, drafting a comprehensive plan for performance which has now been accepted by the regulator.

ORR will closely monitor the delivery of the plan. Ninety percent of actions are scheduled to be completed by 2026, with many, including conducting exercises to improve the response to stranded trains and changing the region’s governance for greater focus on train punctuality and reliability, to be implemented before the end of the year.

The plan includes nearly 60 individual actions and covers:

Improving the timetable to be more resilient

Improving the forecasting of extreme weather events

Investing in asset reliability and performance

Investing in people, including improving performance leadership, behaviours and accountability

Improved learning and insight from past and future disruption events

Increased collaboration between industry bodies, including train operators

Feras Alshaker, Director, Performance and Planning at ORR, said:

We are pleased with the detailed work Network Rail has done to create a clear, workable plan that should sort out the underlying issues and deliver sustained improvement for passengers - passenger train performance in the Wales & Western region has been letting customers down for too long.

We pushed for this plan to be comprehensive and region-wide, and it is. We will be watching to make sure Network Rail delivers on its promises to passengers.

Notes to Editor

Wales & Western investigation:

While train performance has largely stabilised across Great Britain following disruption caused by COVID-19, it continued to deteriorate in Network Rail’s Wales & Western region. ORR launched an investigation, and subsequently determined that Network Rail had not done all it reasonably could have to improve performance in the region, in particular following the introduction of the Elizabeth Line and other infrastructure changes. ORR concluded its investigation and issued a ‘final order’. This required Network Rail to create a robust, evidenced and timebound plan by 31 August 2024 to address performance in the region, or face a £3m fine.

Downloads

ORR's assessment of Network Rail's plan to improve train performance in Wales & Western region: letter dated 26 September 2024 (pdf 151.55 KB)

Related links

ORR investigation of Network Rail’s Wales & Western region’s compliance with th…