Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Improved service to victims of rape
The Attorney General Victoria KC MP yesterday spoke about improved service for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.
From Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP
In the criminal justice system, increasing rape prosecutions and convictions is our job. Increasing victims’ confidence in the system and achieving justice; that’s also our duty.
Any crime can have a long-lasting impact on its victims, but for those affected by rape and serious sexual offences, the damage can run particularly deep and stay with survivors for the rest of their lives. They deserve justice.
But I hear the same disheartening message from the survivors I speak to around the country—that the road to justice can be is so long and so difficult that they feel there is no point in reporting these offences.
That is why this government has committed to making the system work better for people - and two years on from the Government’s End to End Rape Review, strong progress has been made to transform the response to rape. But we want to go further – and today we are announcing further measures to make that possible.
We know better joint-working between the Police and CPS leads to more perpetrators facing justice. So a new National Operating Model produced through Operation Soteria, a project to transform the way these complex cases are handled, is being rolled out to every police force and every rape prosecutor across England and Wales.
The support starts when these crimes are reported. Frontline investigators will now have step-by-step guidance on conducting these sensitive investigations, and 2,000 officers will undergo specialist training in rape and sexual offences. A step-by-step toolkit will ensure that investigations are focused on the conduct of the suspect and mindful of the rights and privacy of the victims.
Before cases go to trial, victims now have the right to meetings with prosecution teams to ask questions and raise concerns. Victims can also seek support from trained professionals on a 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line. And we are again increasing access to Independent Sexual Violence Advisers who can offer tailored, practical support.
When it is time for the trial, specialist rape prosecutors can put their expertise to work. And victims can claim expenses, including childcare costs, incurred by appearing in court.
At the conclusion of the trial, even more victims in Specialist Sexual Violence Courts will have the option to attend sentencing hearings remotely. No one should have to feel unsafe to access justice.
I feel deeply the concerns and anxieties of survivors when it comes to engaging with the criminal justice system. It is to them that I say– I cannot promise you that it will be easy, but support is available. Justice is available.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/improved-service-to-victims-of-rape
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General delivers speech on the Rule of Law11/07/2023 16:20:00
The Attorney General delivered a key note speech to the Institute of Government on the Rule of Law and effective government.
Increased sentences for gang members29/06/2023 13:20:00
Three gang members who bought a gun intending to use it in a dispute against rival criminals have had their sentences increased.
Law Officers tour unit dedicated to tackling drug related violence02/06/2023 10:15:00
A pioneering unit which aims to help tackle gang-related violence in the West Midlands is helping community safety as the Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP discovered visiting Birmingham this week.
Law Officers meet Nottingham prosecutors working to secure justice for victims of Rape and Domestic abuse01/06/2023 14:10:00
The Law Officers visited Nottingham prosecutors as part of the Law Tour 2023.
Attorney General visits growing Government legal hub in Manchester31/05/2023 16:10:00
As part of the 2023 Law Tour, the Law Officers visited the growing government legal hub in Manchester
Attorney confirms progress to implement Calvert-Smith review recommendations24/05/2023 15:15:00
The Attorney General has updated Parliament that significant action has been taken across all 11 of Sir David’s recommendations.
Increased sentences for Kaylea Titford’s parents19/05/2023 16:10:00
The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died after she was neglected have been ordered to serve longer in prison following a review of their sentences.
Campaign to find new Director of Public Prosecutions is launched18/05/2023 10:10:00
The recruitment campaign to find the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has launched.