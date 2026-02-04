Improved support for kinship carers

Amendments to Children (Care, Care Experience, and Services Planning) Bill.

Plans have been unveiled to strengthen the legal rights for eligible kinship carers and make it simpler and clearer to access support for them and children they care for.

Promise Minister Natalie Don-Innes introduced proposed Scottish Government amendments to the Children (Care, Care Experience, and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill as stage two consideration of the legislation got underway. The proposals would introduce a legal right for eligible kinship carers to be offered, and to request, a comprehensive needs-based assessment from their local authority, so families know what help they can ask for, how it will be considered, and can expect greater consistency across Scotland.

The move, if passed by MSPs, would make it easier for families to access financial, practical and advocacy support, by ensuring needs are considered in the round and linked to existing support routes.

The Bill already includes measures to enhance care and support for children in the care system, or who have left it. It forms a key part of the Scottish Government’s work to implement the recommendations of the Independent Care Review, known as The Promise.

Ms Don-Innes said:

“Kinship carers provide vital stability for children within their family network, and comprehensive needs assessments will enhance families’ access to financial, practical and advocacy support, while improving local partners’ ability to tailor supports to meet their needs.

“These amendments are about ensuring that children growing up in kinship care are properly supported in line with The Promise. They aim to improve consistency and transparency while retaining local flexibility, so families have clearer routes to support regardless of where they live.

“Progress continues to be made across Scotland on keeping The Promise and this Bill is an important aspect of our work to ensure all children and young people receive the compassionate and considerate care they need throughout their care journey. I look forward to engaging further with Members across the Chamber as the Bill progresses.”

Eligible kinship carers can already access a range of support, delivered through councils and national services. The needs-based assessment would consider the specific circumstances of the child and family, with a view to maximising access to appropriate existing supports.