Improved train timetable started in Wales on friday
An improved train timetable across Wales started friday.
The December timetable update on the Wales and Borders network will offer more services, strengthen connections and help boost the economy.
The new timetable includes a new additional hourly service between Chester and Wrexham, an extra train in each direction every day on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury, three later last trains from Cardiff to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil and a new hourly service on Sundays on the Coryton line.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Rail connectivity is absolutely vital in driving prosperity.
These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services and greater connectivity. This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.
Among the changes we will see the doubling of trains between Wrexham and Chester and a later service from the capital to valley communities.
In South Wales, people will still be able to benefit from fairer and simpler fares through TfW’s Pay As You Go (PAYG) service on these journeys. And of course with the beginning of the introduction of PAYG in North Wales coming soon, more and more people will get the opportunity to benefit from simpler fares.”
To view the changes from Sunday 14 December visit – https://tfw.wales/service-status/timetables
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/improved-train-timetable-starts-wales-today
