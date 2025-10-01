Scottish Government
|Printable version
Improvement in cancer waiting times
31-day treatment standard met.
Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed new figures showing the 31-day cancer treatment standard has been met, but stressed there is more work to do on the 62-day standard for people with an urgent suspicion of cancer.
Latest quarterly statistics show 95.3% of patients diagnosed with cancer started their first treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat. The median wait for treatment was two days, the joint lowest on record.
Performance against the 62-day standard is 69.9%, a slight improvement on the previous quarter but still below the 95% standard. From April to June there were 4,888 eligible referrals against the 62- day standard - an 11.8% increase from the previous quarter, and a 31.3% increase compared to the quarter ending 31 December 2019.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“It is positive that the 31-day standard has been met, with 95.3% of patients starting their cancer treatment within 31 days. The median wait for treatment was two days, this is the joint lowest on record. This is testament to all of our hard-working teams across the country and I thank them for their outstanding efforts. We’re treating more patients with cancer on time within both the 31-day and 62-day standards, compared to pre-pandemic and 10 years ago.
“However, continued diagnostic pressure and an increase in referrals is affecting 62-day performance. We recognise that we must do more to ensure more patients are treated within the 62-day standard.
“I am determined to drive further improvements and have directed £14.23 million of the £110 million in additional planned care funding for 2025/26 to Cancer Waiting Times, with a focus on colorectal, urological and breast as our most challenged pathways.”
Background
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/improvement-in-cancer-waiting-times/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Breaking down barriers to business01/10/2025 14:10:00
£1.1 million to tackle under-representation in entrepreneurism.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of June 202501/10/2025 10:05:00
There was a 6% decrease in all sector housebuilding completions and a 3% decrease in starts between the year to the end of June 2024 and the year to the end of June 2025.
Support for transgender young people30/09/2025 16:25:00
Guidance to help schools support transgender children and young people has been updated.
Support for oil and gas workers30/09/2025 12:05:00
Extra funding for the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund.
Detecting colorectal cancer earlier.30/09/2025 10:05:00
£1.5 million investment in a redesigned and accelerated diagnostic pathway.
Culture Secretary 'deeply concerned' over proposed cuts to news provision29/09/2025 15:05:00
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has written to STV’s Chief Executive Rufus Radcliffe expressing concerns over the company’s cost saving plans and the impact these would have for its Aberdeen newsroom.
Further humanitarian aid for Sudan29/09/2025 13:05:00
Two charities are to receive additional funding to help people affected by famine, displacement and gender-based violence in the Sudanese civil war, which has been raging since 2023.
Modelling the long-run economic impacts of a stylised US tariff increase: technical paper29/09/2025 12:05:00
This paper uses the Scottish Government Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) model to assess the long-run economic impacts of a stylised 10% tariff increase by the United States on UK goods exports.