Improvement in cancer waiting times

31-day treatment standard met.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed new figures showing the 31-day cancer treatment standard has been met, but stressed there is more work to do on the 62-day standard for people with an urgent suspicion of cancer.

Latest quarterly statistics show 95.3% of patients diagnosed with cancer started their first treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat. The median wait for treatment was two days, the joint lowest on record.

Performance against the 62-day standard is 69.9%, a slight improvement on the previous quarter but still below the 95% standard. From April to June there were 4,888 eligible referrals against the 62- day standard - an 11.8% increase from the previous quarter, and a 31.3% increase compared to the quarter ending 31 December 2019.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“It is positive that the 31-day standard has been met, with 95.3% of patients starting their cancer treatment within 31 days. The median wait for treatment was two days, this is the joint lowest on record. This is testament to all of our hard-working teams across the country and I thank them for their outstanding efforts. We’re treating more patients with cancer on time within both the 31-day and 62-day standards, compared to pre-pandemic and 10 years ago.

“However, continued diagnostic pressure and an increase in referrals is affecting 62-day performance. We recognise that we must do more to ensure more patients are treated within the 62-day standard.

“I am determined to drive further improvements and have directed £14.23 million of the £110 million in additional planned care funding for 2025/26 to Cancer Waiting Times, with a focus on colorectal, urological and breast as our most challenged pathways.”

