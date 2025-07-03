Welsh Government
Improvement work boosts major North Wales route
More than 1,400 potholes have been fixed and prevented in just three days along a busy stretch of road in North Wales.
The resurfacing work has extended the life of the A494 Mold Bypass by up to a decade, improving safety and reducing the risk of damage for all road users. The road had suffered from years of wear and tear due to increasing traffic and the impact of severe weather. Using innovative resurfacing techniques, the work was completed in just three days, improving safety for all road users.
The Mold Bypass scheme is part of the Welsh Government’s Wales-wide programme to resurface and strengthen roads.
An additional £25m fund, alongside support through the Local Government Borrowing Initiative, will deliver improvements to an additional 700km of roads by March 2026. The programme is focused on roads in the greatest need of repair, with more than 200,000 potholes set to be fixed or prevented, and improvements made to pavements across the country.
The Welsh Government has invested £1bn fixing and improving roads across Wales since 2021.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, visited the completed scheme in Mold to see the results of the investment first-hand.
He said:
It has been great to see such high-quality work delivered so quickly on this important route for North Wales. I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in helping us to deliver this project.
Fixing our roads is a key priority for us and we’re delivering on our promise to rebuild and maintain the infrastructure that communities across Wales rely on every day. This work doesn’t just reduce the risk of damage to vehicles; it improves road safety and supports local economies by keeping people and goods moving.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/improvement-work-boosts-major-north-wales-route
